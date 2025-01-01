Use Leftover Fries As The Perfect Base Of A Classic Dish

Any fry-lover knows that no matter how hard you try, it's tough to achieve that totally fresh, crunchy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside perfection when you attempt to reheat your leftovers. Fortunately, there are ways to give yesterday's fries a new lease on life (like turning them into french fry waffles) — and one strategy is to lay them down as the foundation for a classic casserole.

Leftover fries lend themselves perfectly to this old school preparation. They don't need to be super crispy to offer a satisfying carbohydrate base, and can provide a starchy, absorbent layer that will soak up the flavors of whatever you pile on top.

For example, you can toss your leftover spuds with seasonings like salt, chili powder, and cayenne pepper, then smother them with shredded cheese (even some hot sauce, if you like a kick). From there, it's a matter of baking for about 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit — or until the whole dish reaches a level of brown and bubbly that suits you. But of course, the beauty of a fry is that it can also be a blank canvas for all kinds of tasty inspiration.