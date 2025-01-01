Use Leftover Fries As The Perfect Base Of A Classic Dish
Any fry-lover knows that no matter how hard you try, it's tough to achieve that totally fresh, crunchy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside perfection when you attempt to reheat your leftovers. Fortunately, there are ways to give yesterday's fries a new lease on life (like turning them into french fry waffles) — and one strategy is to lay them down as the foundation for a classic casserole.
Leftover fries lend themselves perfectly to this old school preparation. They don't need to be super crispy to offer a satisfying carbohydrate base, and can provide a starchy, absorbent layer that will soak up the flavors of whatever you pile on top.
For example, you can toss your leftover spuds with seasonings like salt, chili powder, and cayenne pepper, then smother them with shredded cheese (even some hot sauce, if you like a kick). From there, it's a matter of baking for about 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit — or until the whole dish reaches a level of brown and bubbly that suits you. But of course, the beauty of a fry is that it can also be a blank canvas for all kinds of tasty inspiration.
Customizing your french fry casserole
With this easy framework, you can swap in your favorite flavors. Try adding garlic powder and minced onion, piling on some ground beef, and mixing up your own special sauce with ketchup, mayo, and paprika for a cheeseburger casserole interpretation (a delicious relative of the loaded beef taco casserole recipe). Or, go for a savory chicken and mushroom soup flavor profile. You can repurpose leftover hot dogs into a brand-new dinner with this method, or put an upscale twist on the whole affair by using goat cheese and fresh herbs, and drizzling balsamic reduction over the top.
If this dish sounds delicious but you don't usually find yourself with any leftover fries, you can also use fresh or frozen fries here — the only difference is that you'll add the step of cooking them first according to your preferred method (baked, deep-fried, or air-fried) before tossing them with your chosen seasonings. You can also swap in sweet potato or waffle fries, or even tater tots. Mashed potatoes will do the trick, too. From there, you can proceed with building and baking your casserole and enjoy the same effect in the finished product. Regardless, you can rest assured that a leftover potato-y base layer for your classic casserole will give you the foundation for many craveable future meals.