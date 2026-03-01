One Of America's Most-Beloved Mexican Chains Is A California Gem With Rave Reviews
In a cultural landscape that is ruled by massive names, finding a good Mexican chain that isn't Taco Bell isn't the easiest task. But there's one California chain that's delivering delicious Mexican fare to the masses: Poquito Mas. And if you haven't heard of it before, that's probably because there are only seven locations, and they're all in the Los Angeles area. The chain's flagship location opened in Studio City in 1984, after founder and native Californian Kevin McCarney fell in love with Mexican food and decided to invest his time and money into opening a Mexican restaurant in his home state. He wasn't looking to reinvent the beloved cuisine, but he wanted to bring a more traditional feel to the fast food format so popular in California.
And to this day, the chain's motto is still: "We don't serve fast food. We serve fresh food fast." That is quite possibly what's made it stand out so much among its competitors; Poquito Mas manages to hit that sweet spot between quality and convenience. And then there's the fact that it has never expanded nationally, which has very possibly allowed it to retain a more homemade and authentic feel. It's likely that the chain's longevity and local popularity hinges on the fact that it hasn't undergone a nationwide expansion that's compromised quality.
Fresh tortillas, generous portions, big flavors
Part of the reason Poquito Mas is so beloved is that it stays authentic while offering a wide array of dishes. Customer reviews across the internet mention tacos, burritos, tostadas, and enchiladas as staple offerings, with a variety of proteins and fresh toppings to choose from. The many options allow diners to customize their experience. Several reviewers mention watching tortillas being made in-house, which is a small but mighty detail that reinforces the chain's commitment to freshness.
More reviews online comment specifically on the generous portions. Comments praise the burritos for their generous size, and the vegetarian tostada is likewise filling enough to be a meal unto itself. Many also mention the authentic flavors. There's even a salsa bar, which has earned the restaurant praise, especially from lovers of restaurant-style salsa. The price has been noted to be a little on the high side compared to other chains, but the overall consensus is that the freshness and quality of the food make it worth it. It's pretty clear based on reviews that Poquito Mas is one of the best Mexican restaurants in the country, at least according to the loyal L.A. customers who keep coming back for more.