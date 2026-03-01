One Of America's Most-Beloved Mexican Chains Is A California Gem With Rave Reviews

In a cultural landscape that is ruled by massive names, finding a good Mexican chain that isn't Taco Bell isn't the easiest task. But there's one California chain that's delivering delicious Mexican fare to the masses: Poquito Mas. And if you haven't heard of it before, that's probably because there are only seven locations, and they're all in the Los Angeles area. The chain's flagship location opened in Studio City in 1984, after founder and native Californian Kevin McCarney fell in love with Mexican food and decided to invest his time and money into opening a Mexican restaurant in his home state. He wasn't looking to reinvent the beloved cuisine, but he wanted to bring a more traditional feel to the fast food format so popular in California.

And to this day, the chain's motto is still: "We don't serve fast food. We serve fresh food fast." That is quite possibly what's made it stand out so much among its competitors; Poquito Mas manages to hit that sweet spot between quality and convenience. And then there's the fact that it has never expanded nationally, which has very possibly allowed it to retain a more homemade and authentic feel. It's likely that the chain's longevity and local popularity hinges on the fact that it hasn't undergone a nationwide expansion that's compromised quality.