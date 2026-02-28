Out Of All The Canned Sardines We Tried, This Is The Best, Hands Down

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned sardines can vary in quality from unadorned, simple little fish to gourmet-level fare. These characteristics are reflected in price as well as flavor, though there can be surprises. To find what we consider the best ones, Chowhound taste tested and ranked nine canned sardine brands using five criteria: flavor, texture, aroma, price, and the quality of olive oil in which the fish are packed. Brunswick Gourmet Brisling sardines were the hands-down winner among the options we sampled. Our reviewer considered the taste to be the absolute best of the bunch, loaded with umami flavor featuring fish packed in extra-virgin olive oil, which is considered the highest grade of olive oil.

To eat canned sardines like a pro, embrace simplicity and use them as a topping on bread or baguette with good butter and sea salt. Brunswick sardines will also nicely complement a salad, pasta, or other dish, delivering a long-lasting umami flavor that stood out among all the other options we sampled. The standard Brunswick Gourmet Brisling Sardines are $2.77 per can on Amazon, though they are sometimes out of stock. You can also purchase them in bulk packs of four for $11.08 and 12 for $31.32 to keep your pantry fully supplied. If you're a canned sardine aficionado and want to sample more fish, Brunswick also sells cans of sardine fillets, skinless and boneless sardines, and herring fillets.