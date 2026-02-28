Out Of All The Canned Sardines We Tried, This Is The Best, Hands Down
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Canned sardines can vary in quality from unadorned, simple little fish to gourmet-level fare. These characteristics are reflected in price as well as flavor, though there can be surprises. To find what we consider the best ones, Chowhound taste tested and ranked nine canned sardine brands using five criteria: flavor, texture, aroma, price, and the quality of olive oil in which the fish are packed. Brunswick Gourmet Brisling sardines were the hands-down winner among the options we sampled. Our reviewer considered the taste to be the absolute best of the bunch, loaded with umami flavor featuring fish packed in extra-virgin olive oil, which is considered the highest grade of olive oil.
To eat canned sardines like a pro, embrace simplicity and use them as a topping on bread or baguette with good butter and sea salt. Brunswick sardines will also nicely complement a salad, pasta, or other dish, delivering a long-lasting umami flavor that stood out among all the other options we sampled. The standard Brunswick Gourmet Brisling Sardines are $2.77 per can on Amazon, though they are sometimes out of stock. You can also purchase them in bulk packs of four for $11.08 and 12 for $31.32 to keep your pantry fully supplied. If you're a canned sardine aficionado and want to sample more fish, Brunswick also sells cans of sardine fillets, skinless and boneless sardines, and herring fillets.
What else to know about Brunswick canned sardines (and our runner-up)
There are many things to know about canned sardines before stocking up, especially if you're planning to make them a staple in your diet. The canned brisling sardines sold by Brunswick are called sprats, which are slightly smaller than conventional sardines. Sprats are often wild-caught in the Baltic Sea and North Sea off the coast of Northern Europe, and are commonly considered one of the best varieties of sardine. They're incredibly heart-healthy fish filled with nutrients, including protein, vitamin D, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids.
There were several quality sardine brands in our taste test, and among the better options, Bela brand sardines ranked in the No. 2 spot just behind Brunswick. Bela sardines come in two flavors, lemon and piri piri, which is a small chili pepper. This extra flavor infusion creates a notable taste experience. The good news is you have options if you'd like to try a flavored variety of Brunswick sardines, too.
You can purchase a can of Brunswick Gourmet Brisling Sardines Mediterranean Style, featuring black olives, herbs, and spices for $3.37 on Amazon, as well as Brunswick Gourmet Brisling Sardines Topped with Jalapeño Slices, a more affordable alternative that packs a spicy kick and costs $2.77 per can. Considering the range of sardine varieties, you can choose the simple, best-tasting plain version of Brunswick sprats for an optimal experience right out of the can, or select a fancier flavor to add a twist to your dishes that suits your culinary needs.