The Supermarket Chain You're Overlooking For Elevated Frozen Appetizers
Just because you're hosting an elevated dinner party doesn't mean you have to spend hundreds on catering or make all of the hors d'oeuvres from scratch. There are plenty of frozen appetizers on the market that can make you feel like you're eating at your favorite restaurant, but you have to know where to look. Next time you're browsing the frozen food aisle, do so at your local Target, because the Good & Gather brand has plenty of elevated snacks to choose from.
Good & Gather is Target's store brand, so you've likely seen the name plastered on products all throughout Target's grocery section. But it turns out Target's grocery section has been keeping a secret: Good & Gather takes simple frozen appetizers and turns them into something a little bit fancier. For example, Good & Gather's version of classic pigs in a blanket gets a boost with puff pastry-wrapped mini hot dogs that are topped with Parmesan and poppy seeds. The brand also makes a petit frozen quiche set with three varieties in one box: three cheese and onion, spinach and Swiss, and mushroom and pepper. What's fancier than a mini quiche?
Target's appetizers generally receive positive reviews
Many customers agree that Target's appetizers are worth the purchase. The appetizers cost somewhere in the $5-$6 range depending on the type. The frozen chicken and vegetable pot stickers are the highest-rated Good & Gather frozen appetizer on the Target website, with 4.5 out of 5 stars. They're followed by a handful of other frozen apps, such as the spicy Korean pork pot stickers and the Thai basil spring rolls, which have 4.4 stars. "These potstickers are so incredibly tasty and easy to make ... and I love how they are dairy-free and egg-free to be friendly to people with allergies," one reviewer of the product wrote of the Korean pork appetizer on the Target website. Other appetizers with more than four stars include the spanakopita, petit quiche, and spinach and artichoke bites. "Crispy on the outside, creamy and flavorful on the inside — just like restaurant-quality appetizers but way more convenient," one spinach and artichoke bites review said.
As with all frozen snacks, there are a handful you might want to avoid. The hot honey chicken pretzel bites are the lowest-rated among the frozen Good & Gather snacks with only 2.8 stars, while the frozen crab rangoon appetizer has just 2.9 stars. "The flavors did not mesh well together at all," one pretzel bites reviewer wrote on the Target website, with others noting they wouldn't buy them again.