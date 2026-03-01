The Supermarket Chain You're Overlooking For Elevated Frozen Appetizers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just because you're hosting an elevated dinner party doesn't mean you have to spend hundreds on catering or make all of the hors d'oeuvres from scratch. There are plenty of frozen appetizers on the market that can make you feel like you're eating at your favorite restaurant, but you have to know where to look. Next time you're browsing the frozen food aisle, do so at your local Target, because the Good & Gather brand has plenty of elevated snacks to choose from.

Good & Gather is Target's store brand, so you've likely seen the name plastered on products all throughout Target's grocery section. But it turns out Target's grocery section has been keeping a secret: Good & Gather takes simple frozen appetizers and turns them into something a little bit fancier. For example, Good & Gather's version of classic pigs in a blanket gets a boost with puff pastry-wrapped mini hot dogs that are topped with Parmesan and poppy seeds. The brand also makes a petit frozen quiche set with three varieties in one box: three cheese and onion, spinach and Swiss, and mushroom and pepper. What's fancier than a mini quiche?