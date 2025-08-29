Beer-Braising Is The Simple Way To Make Chicken Taste Restaurant-Worthy
Food that comes from a good restaurant is often made in a way that draws out peak flavor. The question is, how do you make restaurant-worthy dishes at home if you don't have professional kitchen experience or have access to your own chef? Michelle Wallace, renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share tips on how to use beer to make the best restaurant-quality beer-braised chicken at home.
There are a few methods of braising meat and vegetables, which involve a quick sear and then cooking in a liquid. If you'd like to enjoy a balanced, tender chicken dish at home, beer-braising is a method you'll enjoy. There are a few reasons for this. "Beer helps add a distinct and aromatic flavor depending on the type of beer used. The acidity in beer helps create the perfectly tender bite without imparting a harsh acidity. The yeast in beer can create layers of savory depth, much like using a great stock," Michelle Wallace says.
Many people have experienced braised chicken by eating Julia Child's favorite French staple, coq au vin. Similar in principle, a beer-braise adds special touches to your dish, affecting qualities such as its texture and moisture level. "Beer affects the texture of the chicken by tenderizing, it aids in holding moisture in, and creates a pleasant firmness. The alcohol and mild acidity helps break down the connective tissue, making it tender," Wallace said.
More notes for creating flavorful chicken
The flavor of your chicken dish will be a direct result of the kind of beer you use. As such, there are many varieties of beer that work well with beer-braised chicken, depending on the flavor you are aiming for. "Using a malty beer, expect caramel and toasty notes in your final dish. Want some fruit and spice? Use a Belgian style or wheat beer. Beer is a umami boost similar to using stock, but with more character," Michelle Wallace said.
If you need to buy beer for braising or to simply drink with your meal, there are red flags to watch for when shopping for beer. For the most part, to cook this dish, select a beer you enjoy. "Most beers can be used for braising chicken. The final imparted flavor is how you should select the best beer for the dish that you're making," she said.
In addition to beer, select other ingredients to go with your braise that will add even more complex flavor notes. "As you are selecting the beer to use for braising your chicken, think of adding other ingredients with it that will make your chicken next level. The best tip, mirror the flavors of the beer with additional ingredients that you're adding," Wallace advised. You can add herbs, citrus, and aromatic vegetables, which all work beautifully with beer.
That being said, there are beers that won't enhance the flavor of your chicken. "I say avoid beers that are extremely hoppy or sour. Something like double or triple IPAs or gose. The extreme bitterness in the IPA can intensify during cooking and the acidity in the sour beer can become too sharp, making the chicken truly unpleasant to eat," Wallace said.