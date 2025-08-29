Beer-Braising Is The Simple Way To Make Chicken Taste Restaurant-Worthy

The flavor of your chicken dish will be a direct result of the kind of beer you use. As such, there are many varieties of beer that work well with beer-braised chicken, depending on the flavor you are aiming for. "Using a malty beer, expect caramel and toasty notes in your final dish. Want some fruit and spice? Use a Belgian style or wheat beer. Beer is a umami boost similar to using stock, but with more character," Michelle Wallace said.

If you need to buy beer for braising or to simply drink with your meal, there are red flags to watch for when shopping for beer. For the most part, to cook this dish, select a beer you enjoy. "Most beers can be used for braising chicken. The final imparted flavor is how you should select the best beer for the dish that you're making," she said.

In addition to beer, select other ingredients to go with your braise that will add even more complex flavor notes. "As you are selecting the beer to use for braising your chicken, think of adding other ingredients with it that will make your chicken next level. The best tip, mirror the flavors of the beer with additional ingredients that you're adding," Wallace advised. You can add herbs, citrus, and aromatic vegetables, which all work beautifully with beer.

That being said, there are beers that won't enhance the flavor of your chicken. "​​I say avoid beers that are extremely hoppy or sour. Something like double or triple IPAs or gose. The extreme bitterness in the IPA can intensify during cooking and the acidity in the sour beer can become too sharp, making the chicken truly unpleasant to eat," Wallace said.