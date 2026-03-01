Goodbye Overnight Oats: 3-Ingredient Oatmeal Breakfast Bars Are The Way To Go

The make-ahead breakfast champion of the last few years has definitely been overnight oats. Who doesn't love the convenience of packing a Mason jar with nothing but oats, milk, and fruit, or even leaning into more elaborate variations like matcha almond overnight oats? But perhaps it's finally time for a new breakfast prep star to take the crown. Enter: baked oatmeal bars. They're oatmeal but in a sliceable, portable form, and need just three ingredients.

In order to explain how to make these properly, we first need a quick lesson in oatmeal 101. Most recipes for these bars call for rolled oats over any other kind, and this is important. Because rolled oats have a heartier texture, they are structural yet soft once they are baked. They won't fall apart, they won't go mushy, and they'll slice through cleanly while also keeping a nice chew, almost like an oat cookie.

Once you have your oats, these bars are pretty minimal and need just two other kitchen staples –- mashed banana (applesauce can work too) and some nut butter. Stir everything together in a bowl, press the mixture into a baking dish, and bake until you've got something that feels like it's between oatmeal and a flapjack. These bars also feel more substantial than overnight oats, and thanks to their studier texture, are easier to pack up and eat on the go.