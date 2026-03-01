Recreate Jimi Hendrix's Last Meal Using This Canned Pantry Staple
Singer and guitar player Jimi Hendrix was nothing short of a legend, and he made that kind of name for himself in just 27 short years. Hendrix tragically died a few months before his 28th birthday, and his last known meal was a tuna sandwich made for him by his girlfriend, of which he reportedly only took one bite.
Hendrix's last meal has been surrounded by controversy. Articles and interviews later revealed that some people close to him claim he hated tuna fish and that his girlfriend's story didn't add up. Not to mention the medical examiner found no evidence that Hendrix consumed any tuna before his death. Still, it's all the public has to go on as far as the rock star's last moments go, and a tuna sandwich is a pretty simple late-night snack (Hendrix reportedly ate it in the middle of the night).
In its easiest form, a tuna sandwich is just canned tuna mixed with mayonnaise then placed between two slices of bread. And while it's easy to find a good tuna sandwich anywhere in the United States, there are plenty of ways to spice up the classic dish at home. All you need is a can of tuna and a little creativity.
How to build on your tuna salad sandwich
White bread is great here because it's fluffy yet hearty, but if you want to elevate your tuna salad sandwich, try swapping it out for crusty Italian bread or ultra-soft potato bread. Mayonnaise offers additional richness to already-rich canned tuna, so to cut that flavor a bit, mix in either plain Greek yogurt or sour cream. Both have a hint of tanginess that helps balance that fatty mayonnaise. The Greek yogurt will provide an even bigger protein boost, too. For another tuna salad mayo swap without the tang, mash up some avocados.
Basic seasonings like salt and pepper are all you need, but for a punch of brightness, add a little fresh parsley, dill, and a squeeze of lemon juice. And for a hint of heat, crushed cherry peppers are a great option. If you want an extra spicy tuna salad, then opt for crushed Calabrian chilies. Finally, other add-ons like lettuce, tomato, and sliced onion are welcome on the sandwich but certainly not required. If you're a cheese lover, a strong cheese like provolone stands up well to rich tuna, but you can keep it simple with white American cheese, too.