Recreate Jimi Hendrix's Last Meal Using This Canned Pantry Staple

Singer and guitar player Jimi Hendrix was nothing short of a legend, and he made that kind of name for himself in just 27 short years. Hendrix tragically died a few months before his 28th birthday, and his last known meal was a tuna sandwich made for him by his girlfriend, of which he reportedly only took one bite.

Hendrix's last meal has been surrounded by controversy. Articles and interviews later revealed that some people close to him claim he hated tuna fish and that his girlfriend's story didn't add up. Not to mention the medical examiner found no evidence that Hendrix consumed any tuna before his death. Still, it's all the public has to go on as far as the rock star's last moments go, and a tuna sandwich is a pretty simple late-night snack (Hendrix reportedly ate it in the middle of the night).

In its easiest form, a tuna sandwich is just canned tuna mixed with mayonnaise then placed between two slices of bread. And while it's easy to find a good tuna sandwich anywhere in the United States, there are plenty of ways to spice up the classic dish at home. All you need is a can of tuna and a little creativity.