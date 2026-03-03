Tina Turner's Cornbread Proves That Great Food Doesn't Have To Come From A Traditional Kitchen

Tina Turner wasn't just an award-winning entertainer and singer, she was also known to be a bit of a foodie. In fact, she once convinced Oprah to change the way she ate eggs by adding truffles for a fancier and delicious upgrade. She also enjoyed trying out other cultural dishes like this classic Chinese soup, which became one of her favorite recipes. But when it comes to cornbread, the singer wasn't afraid of non-conventional cooking techniques. One of Tina Turner's favorite cornbread memories happened in a motel room, where she used a hot plate and a little creativity to make a recipe she swore by.

The motel-made cornbread that Turner enjoyed is a recipe devised by singer and restaurateur Robbie Montgomery. In her cookbook "Sweetie Pie's Cookbook: Soulful Southern Recipes, from My Family to Yours," Montgomery details the recipe she used to feed Turner and others while touring with the singer. To create the cornbread that Turner would enjoy, the batter would be made and cooked in a skillet on a hot plate. A plate was placed on top to flip the cornbread so the other side could cook, then flipped again after a few minutes to brown further. This creative approach to cornbread was loved by Turner and others, and it came about during the Jim Crow era, when African Americans couldn't safely dine in the Southern and Midwestern states.