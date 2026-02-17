This Classic Chinese Soup Was One Of Tina Turner's Favorites

Everyone has a favorite soup. Some opt for simple comforts like a bowl of chicken & rice, and others beefy staples like the Mexican caldo de res. Beloved Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tina Turner preferred a classic Chinese soup packed with umami flavor.

Traveling chef John Quigley cooked for Turner and her crew during her 1990 "Foreign Affair" tour and shared some of her favorite dishes with The Herald in a 2023 interview. While Quigley said Turner typically ate whatever he had on the menu, occasionally, she'd make a special request. An avid lover of Chinese cuisine, one of her favorite things to order was a Chinese staple known as hot and sour soup.

While the recipe for hot and sour soup can vary, it's often full of wholesome ingredients like tofu, wood ear mushrooms, cloud ear mushrooms, chicken or pork broth, bamboo shoots, and the perfect egg ribbons. These ingredients come together to form a range of opposing textures, giving the dish an especially satisfying mouthfeel. True to its name, the soup is also packed with contrasting flavors thanks to flavorful seasonings like sour vinegar, spicy white pepper, and soy sauce. With all these ingredients at play, it makes sense that Turner loved this dish. It's far from the only umami staple she went back to in her lifetime.