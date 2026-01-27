Miami Dwellers Drive Hours On I-75 For One Tiny, Charming Town's Fresh Seafood

Ask anyone who lives in a coastal state and they'll probably be able to name at least one small, notable seafood town within its borders. If you ask people from Florida, whether they live on the East Coast near Miami or on the Gulf side near Tampa, one town likely comes to mind: Cortez.

Cortez, which was settled back in the 1880s, is a small fishing village that sits in between Palma Sola Bay and Sarasota Bay, and just west of the Gulf (past Anna Maria Island) in western Florida. It's known as a fishing village because it was settled by fishing families, who established the fishing and seafood economy more than a century ago. It's kept much of its history intact through the years, with many of its buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. Embedded in its rich history is, of course, a love for seafood, which draws visitors from hours away to this small town of just over 5,000.

If you find yourself in the area, Cortez is full of casual outdoor restaurants offering fresh-caught seafood, so you won't find any seafood red flags here. Many offer views of the Intracoastal waterway, and all of them are loved by locals and tourists alike.