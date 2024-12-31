Fish Cheeks Are The Underrated Cut Of Meat You're Missing Out On
Wait, fish have cheeks? They do, and they're delicious. Unless you're someone who is well-versed in eating a whole fish, you may be unfamiliar with this cut. Typically, when someone orders fish at a restaurant or buys some to prepare at home, they go right for a fillet or steak. While those are certainly reliable cuts to enjoy, fish cheeks fly under the radar and are frequently overlooked in western cuisines. However, they are revered in Asian cooking and are often eaten on special occasions. These little morsels of goodness are tender and delicate with a subtly sweet flavor that you don't want to miss out on.
Fish cheeks come from the meat right below the fish's eyes. While sizes of the cheeks vary based on the size of the fish they came from, they are mostly pretty small. For the cheeks to be worth harvesting and selling, they must come from a large species of fish, such as Alaskan halibut, grouper, cod, and lake trout. Even then, a portion size is typically one to two cheeks per person, and since each fish only has two cheeks, they can be hard to come by. You probably won't find them at the supermarket, but instead will have to scour fishmongers or find a restaurant that serves them.
There are many ways to enjoy fish cheeks
Even though fish cheeks aren't the most common cut to come across, they are incredibly versatile. There are plenty of mistakes to avoid when cooking fish, and you'll want to keep that in mind when preparing fish cheeks, as this delicate cut can be ruined if not handled properly. Since the cheek muscles aren't overworked, they get very tender when cooked, and have a melt-in-your-mouth quality. Due to their small size, fish cheeks cook very quickly, so you'll want to keep a close eye on them. Medium-rare is the ideal level of doneness for fish cheeks. This results in the tender, flaky texture that makes them so desirable. Cooking them past medium-rare can make them tough and rubbery.
The mildly sweet flavor they possess is akin to sea scallops, and they can be used in pretty much any recipe that calls for a fish fillet. If you don't know where to start, think about recipes you enjoy where scallops or a white fish is the star of the show. The delicate sweetness of fish cheeks would taste beautiful with a herby lemon butter sauce or drizzled with garlic and thyme butter. You can even fry them for an elevated version of fish and chips, or just drizzle with some lemon juice and dip them in tartar sauce. So, if you are ever presented with the opportunity to acquire fish cheeks, you are in for a lovely culinary treat.