This Trader Joe's Canned Item Is The Be-All And End-All Of Convenience Foods

My search for foods to prepare quickly and eat on the go, if needed, usually ends up at Trader Joe's. A few years ago, the company introduced four Greek-style recipes to the canned goods section. While all of them are convenient, tasty, and, thankfully, shelf-stable, one has become my favorite. That's Giant Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce, which is a version of gigantes plaki, a Greek food everyone should try at least once. The other three — Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley, Dolmas, and Grecian Style Eggplant with Tomatoes & Onions — are all good, but I don't think the dolmas and eggplant have a lot of fiber or protein per serving, and the Greek chickpeas contain oil that tends to congeal into a globby mass.

None of that exists with the baked beans — the oil doesn't congeal and I think the dish has a decent amount of fiber and protein. Each 9.6-ounce can technically contains 2.5 servings, but I've eaten an entire can's contents in one sitting plenty of times. The beans are also the cheapest of the four options at $2.29. The cans are shaped like pucks, sort of like large tuna cans, which make them very easy to stack, and the pop top means I don't need to drag a can opener out of the depths of a drawer. If I'm in a rush, all I have to do is open the can and dig in.