The Important Question To Ask When Stocking Food For An Emergency
Although we hope it will never be needed, an emergency food stockpile can be lifesaving in the event of a natural disaster. However, while most people focus on must-have canned foods, there's an even more important question to ask yourself when creating a stockpile: Will this keep me hydrated?
Although it's possible to go weeks without food, water is much more crucial, and most people would only survive three to five days without it. While most people would assume that stocking up on cases of water is the best solution during emergencies, plain water, surprisingly, isn't the best way to stay hydrated. This is because it lacks the electrolytes, aka charged vital minerals like potassium, sodium, and calcium, that other sources can provide. If you drink too much water, it can actually deplete your body's sodium levels, causing hyponatremia. However, consuming hydrating foods or drinks with electrolytes can prevent this and promote healthy hydration.
For emergencies, it's essential to stock up on things that are not just nourishing and filling but also hydrating. For example, shelf-stable broths and soups are high in both water and electrolytes, as are many fruits and vegetables that don't require refrigeration, like oranges, watermelon, and cucumbers. As for drinks, plain water should always be kept on hand, one gallon of water per person daily for at least three days, preferably a week. However, this can be supplemented with sports drinks or coconut water, both of which are packed with electrolytes, especially during the summer. Most sports drinks can last over 12 months in storage, while coconut water can last between nine and 12 months.
Being prepared doesn't have to be hard
Even if you know what to stock up on, preparing food for an emergency takes a bit more work than just buying what you need and tossing it in your pantry. For instance, there are some places you should avoid storing bottled water to prevent contamination. Likewise, even shelf-stable foods should be checked periodically to ensure they're not past their expiration dates, damaged, or leaking. While it can be safe to eat from dented cans, large dents could compromise the can's seal and allow bacteria inside.
Depending on your location, where you store your emergency food supply will also be critically important. For example, if you're in an area that could flood, keeping it out of your basement or lower floor (if possible) is a good idea. FEMA advises folks to store their food in a cool, dry place and to use supplies before they go bad, rotating new items to the back so older ones are used first. And, while fresh hydrating fruits and veggies can't be kept for a long time, you can stock up on them if you have forewarning, such as in the case of a storm or hurricane.
Of course, you should also stock up on plenty of other non-perishables, such as peanut butter, crackers, oatmeal packets, canned meat and fish, protein bars, nuts, and cereal. Although hydration is of the utmost importance, you'll still need other foods that can give you energy during an emergency.