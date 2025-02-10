The Important Question To Ask When Stocking Food For An Emergency

Although we hope it will never be needed, an emergency food stockpile can be lifesaving in the event of a natural disaster. However, while most people focus on must-have canned foods, there's an even more important question to ask yourself when creating a stockpile: Will this keep me hydrated?

Although it's possible to go weeks without food, water is much more crucial, and most people would only survive three to five days without it. While most people would assume that stocking up on cases of water is the best solution during emergencies, plain water, surprisingly, isn't the best way to stay hydrated. This is because it lacks the electrolytes, aka charged vital minerals like potassium, sodium, and calcium, that other sources can provide. If you drink too much water, it can actually deplete your body's sodium levels, causing hyponatremia. However, consuming hydrating foods or drinks with electrolytes can prevent this and promote healthy hydration.

For emergencies, it's essential to stock up on things that are not just nourishing and filling but also hydrating. For example, shelf-stable broths and soups are high in both water and electrolytes, as are many fruits and vegetables that don't require refrigeration, like oranges, watermelon, and cucumbers. As for drinks, plain water should always be kept on hand, one gallon of water per person daily for at least three days, preferably a week. However, this can be supplemented with sports drinks or coconut water, both of which are packed with electrolytes, especially during the summer. Most sports drinks can last over 12 months in storage, while coconut water can last between nine and 12 months.