Italians Stick To One Rule When Eating In Different Regions Of The Country
Dining at true-blue local restaurants while traveling is a fun (and delicious) way to immerse yourself in the country's rich history and its abundant traditions, as well as the people's lifestyle and culture. So, when you're in Italy, follow the Italians' one rule when dining in different regions on the map: Get to know the seasonal and regional offerings. "Italians eat seasonally, and this drives a huge percentage of food decisions," James Overstreet, founder of Italy Offsite, exclusively told us. Checking out the local market and what they have in store will give you a reliable clue as to what's in season, and it might even help you choose the best restaurants in Italy. Overstreet further advises, "Do a quick search of what the region is known for, as every region in Italy has signature dishes tied to local history and ingredients."
This lines up with the exclusive input from Nicole Brisson, executive chef at Brezza Italian, who recommends putting your trust in the local spots. "I always recommend seeking out small, family-owned businesses away from the tourist areas," she says. Brisson, who used to reside in different places in Italy, including Florence and Panzano, even highlights the importance of familiarizing yourself with the Italians' way of life. "To eat like a local, you also have to think like a local Italian." This includes having no cappuccino in the afternoon, which is frowned upon in Italy, and enjoying a glass of spritz and cicchetti on the side for the ultimate laid-back aperitivo.
When in Rome, do as the Romans do
Sticking to places almost unknown to tourists will open up a whole new world of flavors. Danielle Oteri, travel advisor at Danielle Oteri Italy, says, "The genuine regional cooking of Italy is practiced in places tourists don't even know exist." So, it's a good idea to branch out, get out of your comfort zone, and you'll be rewarded with something unique and delicious. Manuela Mocci — chief executive officer and founder of Byways of Italy and a Rome-based tour operator — mentions diving deep into the culture. "Try local restaurants and trattorias, which are everywhere in Rome, and avoid places offering tourist menus with fixed prices." Mocci encourages that seasonal and regional dishes on the menu might as well be the "X" that marks the spot. "Eating at local mealtimes and paying attention to where Italians go" is also recommended. Knowing the tell-tale signs a restaurant is a tourist trap can be helpful, including no locals dining in and a menu translated into different languages.
Researching whether there are any important local holidays during your visit can give you another perspective. For instance, Ferragosto is a summer holiday that's all about celebrating the season of leisure, and the food typically enjoyed during that time depends on the region. People in Sicily enjoy the luscious dessert gelo di anguria for Ferragosto, while panzanella is popular in Tuscany.
Italian regions and their rich offerings
Your tasty culinary adventure depends on where you are. If you're in Campania, the birthplace of modern-day pizza, getting yourself a slice is mandatory. Danielle Oteri recommends truly indulging in the vegetables if you're in Cilento, "where vegetables taste better than meat." And don't forget about the buffalo mozzarella, which you can't find as pristine in other places. For the freshest, straight-from-the-catch seafood, heading to Abruzzo's trabocchi coast is the way to go. It has restaurants that will open doors to a heavenly maritime feast. Oteri also mentions Irpinia and how its fading regional tradition is worth a stop, with Antica Trattoria Di Pietro being the perfect place to explore. Meanwhile, Turin is a bucket-list destination for cheese fiends, where the finest selection is guaranteed.
Undeniably, food has embedded itself into culture everywhere. While going to familiar, touristy spots you see all over social media is comforting and tempting, try venturing out to where locals actually eat if you want an authentic experience. And that's what traveling is all about — new cultures, flavors, and experiences. As Anthony Bourdain once said, "Without experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, and moribund." So, go ahead and embrace the unknown, and you'll come home forever changed in the best way.