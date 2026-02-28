Italians Stick To One Rule When Eating In Different Regions Of The Country

Dining at true-blue local restaurants while traveling is a fun (and delicious) way to immerse yourself in the country's rich history and its abundant traditions, as well as the people's lifestyle and culture. So, when you're in Italy, follow the Italians' one rule when dining in different regions on the map: Get to know the seasonal and regional offerings. "Italians eat seasonally, and this drives a huge percentage of food decisions," James Overstreet, founder of Italy Offsite, exclusively told us. Checking out the local market and what they have in store will give you a reliable clue as to what's in season, and it might even help you choose the best restaurants in Italy. Overstreet further advises, "Do a quick search of what the region is known for, as every region in Italy has signature dishes tied to local history and ingredients."

This lines up with the exclusive input from Nicole Brisson, executive chef at Brezza Italian, who recommends putting your trust in the local spots. "I always recommend seeking out small, family-owned businesses away from the tourist areas," she says. Brisson, who used to reside in different places in Italy, including Florence and Panzano, even highlights the importance of familiarizing yourself with the Italians' way of life. "To eat like a local, you also have to think like a local Italian." This includes having no cappuccino in the afternoon, which is frowned upon in Italy, and enjoying a glass of spritz and cicchetti on the side for the ultimate laid-back aperitivo.