Fans Say No Matter How Long You Cook This Aldi Meat, It Stays Fork Tender

Aldi has the best of both worlds — cheap prices and tasty products. The chain grocery store has a wide food selection that keeps customers coming back, but sometimes inexpensive items are a get-what-you-pay-for situation. Aldi's cheap meat products are one example that may not always have the best reputation, but customers claim this one item is worth the buy. Many shoppers say that Aldi is the place to shop for pork chops, as the ones sold there are perfectly tender and flavorful.

Aldi's boneless pork chops are getting all the praise online, and the store carries a variety of pork chops in different cuts both bone-in and boneless. Based on customer reviews, this pork tastes high quality at a low price. You can buy a pack of these pork chops at Aldi for under $7, with other cuts ranging from $5-$10. However, thin cut seem to be the most popular amongst shoppers, as one reviewer on Facebook wrote, "Thin cut are so good and super well-trimmed." Not all customers have had the best experience with Aldi's pork chops, as some found their pack had a weird smell. Still, for the cheap price and majority of positive reviews, these are worth adding to your cart.