What Does Walmart Do With Its Returned Food?

Maybe you picked up a package of ground beef that just seemed a little bit off by the time you opened it up in your kitchen. Perhaps you discovered that the bread you got from the bakery was less-than fresh. Many of us have found ourselves waiting in line at the customer service desk at Walmart to return a food item. If you've ever wondered what happens to the food that gets returned to Walmart though, you're not alone. Unfortunately, the answer seems to be pretty disheartening. According to social media reports, the retail giant throws away all returned food products, no matter the item's condition or the reason for the return.

While many assume this is the case for perishable items, some people on social media were surprised to learn that canned goods and other nonperishable foods — even if they are unopened and still in perfectly good condition — are also tossed if they're returned. While you'll still get your money back if you return food items, the store takes a loss — and the food is tossed in the dumpster. Some people have expressed frustration at the fact that the food isn't marked down or donated. While Walmart and Sam's Club do separately donate food to people in need through various charitable organizations, returned items are not, and it's tough to know that perfectly good-to-eat food is being thrown away.