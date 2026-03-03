Avoid This Frozen Costco Dessert Every Time You Shop (Trust Us)

While it's helpful to have some hacks to help you shop smart when visiting Costco, unfortunately, you might still end up picking the wrong item. The international bulk-buy grocery store is full of options, but not all products labeled dessert live up to the reputation of a promising sweet treat. When we tried out and ranked nine frozen deserts from Costco, there was one box which let us down. If you're looking for a dessert that won't leave you running back to the store seeking a replacement, avoid Healthy Choice's Organic Fudge Bars (and thank us later).

So, what went so wrong with the Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bar? Honestly, it left us craving an actual dessert — which is the opposite of what a good dessert is supposed to do. Costco is usually a reliable place to buy frozen desserts, but if you want a healthy dessert that is also irresistible, leave this one out of your cart. The low fat cocoa iced bar didn't deliver on the flavors and textures one might expect from a chocolatey fudge dessert. The bars didn't taste very chocolatey at all, and the texture though smooth at first, left a chalky aftertaste in our mouth.

These are considered a low-cal treat with 100 calories per bar and contain a range of organic ingredients, but they don't translate to good flavor and texture. The top desserts in our ranking were bolder with pronounced flavors, which is where this dessert lost our vote. We ranked the desserts based on both flavor and texture as well as overall enjoyment, and the Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bar disappointed on all fronts.