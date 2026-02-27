Madonna's Favorite Meal Is Shaped Like A Butterfly And Takes 4 Chefs To Make

Boundary-pushing and generation-defining pop musician Madonna is no stranger to making waves with her art, but she famously soothes her system exclusively with foods that nourish it. While fad diets may differ with the season as to what's in vogue, Madonna has long kept to a macrobiotic diet with the intent to consume food and drink that aids digestion and supports the immune system. Her diet also includes plenty of fish, so much so that her favorite meal features salmon.

Chef Jeff Schroeter told the New York Post that he once created a bespoke birthday meal in Miami for the superstar featuring salmon sliced and shaped like a butterfly. Though he only made this one dish, he worked with three more chefs over three days to put the singer's favorite meal together.

A macrobiotic diet is free of wheat, meat, eggs and dairy and largely focuses on beans, nuts, vegetables and hydrating beverages like ginger tea and coconut water. With these parameters in mind, Madonna's birthday entrée, dubbed "Madonna Salmon," also featured cucumber, dates, lemon juice, olive oil, shaved fennel, sweet basil, and walnuts. Proponents of a macrobiotic diet, like Madonna, embrace fish as a protein, making highly palatable salmon a natural meal choice.