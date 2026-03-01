Chicago's Oldest Existing Diner Was Founded By An Ironworker In 1892

Charming, well-preserved buildings aren't the only wonders deeply rooted in Chicago's history. One such example is a simple diner that has been a local fixture since 1892. Daley's Restaurant, the city's oldest existing diner, serves comfort food to hungry customers with a side of heritage. While it's not one of the oldest restaurants in the world, it's got a lot of history behind it.

Daley's Restaurant was established by John Daley, an Irish ironworker who came to the United States for railroad construction. He had a eureka moment during the University of Chicago's establishment and expansion of the city's rail lines, as well as while arrangements for The World's Columbian Exposition were underway, which required 200 structures to be erected. As expected, there were a lot of construction workers in the area at that time. And what's one thing they surely needed? Food. Daley found this to be the perfect opportunity to start up his restaurant in 1892, and it grew from there.

The diner changed hands in 1918, when Daley transferred ownership to Tom Kyros and Paul Emmanuel, who immigrated to the U.S. from Greece. Business was all going well until 1932, when the restaurant needed to undergo construction. To obtain funds, the two immigrants secured a loan from a bank, which, unfortunately, unexpectedly closed, leaving them with an empty, razed lot. 1937 was a bit kinder, and it saw the resurgence of the restaurant. Over the years, the establishment transitioned from one owner to another after Kyros and Emmanuel retired, but it was kept in the family and among friends, eventually landing in the hands of Michael Zee, along with co-owner George Kyrios.