Chicago's Oldest Existing Diner Was Founded By An Ironworker In 1892
Charming, well-preserved buildings aren't the only wonders deeply rooted in Chicago's history. One such example is a simple diner that has been a local fixture since 1892. Daley's Restaurant, the city's oldest existing diner, serves comfort food to hungry customers with a side of heritage. While it's not one of the oldest restaurants in the world, it's got a lot of history behind it.
Daley's Restaurant was established by John Daley, an Irish ironworker who came to the United States for railroad construction. He had a eureka moment during the University of Chicago's establishment and expansion of the city's rail lines, as well as while arrangements for The World's Columbian Exposition were underway, which required 200 structures to be erected. As expected, there were a lot of construction workers in the area at that time. And what's one thing they surely needed? Food. Daley found this to be the perfect opportunity to start up his restaurant in 1892, and it grew from there.
The diner changed hands in 1918, when Daley transferred ownership to Tom Kyros and Paul Emmanuel, who immigrated to the U.S. from Greece. Business was all going well until 1932, when the restaurant needed to undergo construction. To obtain funds, the two immigrants secured a loan from a bank, which, unfortunately, unexpectedly closed, leaving them with an empty, razed lot. 1937 was a bit kinder, and it saw the resurgence of the restaurant. Over the years, the establishment transitioned from one owner to another after Kyros and Emmanuel retired, but it was kept in the family and among friends, eventually landing in the hands of Michael Zee, along with co-owner George Kyrios.
Daley's Restaurant today
Despite Daley's Restaurant's historical origins, it no longer stands in its original location, but now sits just on the opposite side of the street. It's smaller but with more seats, which can accommodate up to 180 hungry diners. The vibe is modern, though, without the homey, intimate feel of more modest-scale diners. But even though there have been plenty of changes, it never lost its soul. The original menu remains, so folks can still enjoy the dishes that Daley's Restaurant has made a name for, making it comparable to the best diners in every U.S. state.
Breakfast plates offer a spread of classic meals to jumpstart your day, including omelets, sandwiches, and pancakes — just what you'd expect in a traditional American diner. Lunch offerings come with heftier meals, like half-pound burgers. For a cheesy feast, you might want to get your hands dirty with Daley's Famous Patty Melt, which is quite fitting as a namesake dish. Dinners at the Chicago landmark guarantee hearty classics, such as chicken wings, steaks, and salads. After over 130 years in business, Daley's Restaurant proves itself a Chicago mainstay, and it looks like it will continue to serve famished visitors for many years to come.