How To Fill A Donut (Without A Piping Bag)
Making donuts from scratch can feel a little intimidating. That being said, it's totally doable — even if you don't have the same tools as a professional baker. Filling your donuts can actually be as simple as cutting the end off of a Ziploc bag — seriously. With a simple sandwich bag, a pair of scissors, and some patience (and a little bit of practice), you can create filled donuts that'll look like they were made in a bakery.
For the simplest version of a makeshift piping bag, fill the bag with your donut filling, twist the top, snip off the corner, and you're good to go. If you have a piping tip on hand, placing it in the corner of the bag before you get started can make it easier (a longer piping tip — like a Bismark tip, if you can swing it — can make it easier to fill the inside of the donut). If you happen to have duct tape at your disposal, you can use it to create a sturdier version. Fold your Ziploc bag in half and use duct tape to hold the edges together, forming your bag into a triangle. This will give your bag some extra support and make it easier to handle. If you don't have a piping tip or duct tape on hand, no worries — there are some other tricks you can use to help your homemade piping bag get the job done.
More tips for creating perfectly filled donuts
Whether you're creating homemade custard-filled Boston cream donuts or enhancing store-bought donuts by pumping them up with apple pie filling, there are a few tips to make it easier to use your Ziploc bag to fill donuts. If you're going rogue without a piping tip, you'll need to use something to create a bit of space at the core of your donut. Try using a chopstick or the end of a spoon, and take your time. Once it's cool, gently move some of the donut's fluffy interior around to create the room you need to fill your donut.
Struggling to keep the filling in the bag? You've got a few options. You can secure the end of the bag with a twist tie, or fold a piece of duct tape in half (sticky side in) to seal it shut. If you're using a larger Ziploc bag (like a gallon size), try this pastry bag hack that eliminates the need for ties or clips. Simply make a small vertical cut at the end, then tie a knot, keeping the bag from popping open under pressure.