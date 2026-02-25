How To Fill A Donut (Without A Piping Bag)

Making donuts from scratch can feel a little intimidating. That being said, it's totally doable — even if you don't have the same tools as a professional baker. Filling your donuts can actually be as simple as cutting the end off of a Ziploc bag — seriously. With a simple sandwich bag, a pair of scissors, and some patience (and a little bit of practice), you can create filled donuts that'll look like they were made in a bakery.

For the simplest version of a makeshift piping bag, fill the bag with your donut filling, twist the top, snip off the corner, and you're good to go. If you have a piping tip on hand, placing it in the corner of the bag before you get started can make it easier (a longer piping tip — like a Bismark tip, if you can swing it — can make it easier to fill the inside of the donut). If you happen to have duct tape at your disposal, you can use it to create a sturdier version. Fold your Ziploc bag in half and use duct tape to hold the edges together, forming your bag into a triangle. This will give your bag some extra support and make it easier to handle. If you don't have a piping tip or duct tape on hand, no worries — there are some other tricks you can use to help your homemade piping bag get the job done.