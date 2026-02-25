Martell's unique approach starts in the vineyards. Cognac can be made from a blend of grapes from the region, but the brand relies primarily on Ugni Blanc for its high acidity and low sugar. Martell also prides itself on distilling from wines that are free of contaminants and lees (the dead yeast cells that accumulate during fermentation), since these elements alter the flavor of the resulting eau de vie (the clear, fruity brandy you get after two stages of distillation). Even the copper pot stills used to clarify the filtered wines are noteworthy for being among the largest in the region. And although cognac is commonly aged in Limousin oak casks, Martell prefers Tronçais oak to achieve subtly complex flavors and aromas.

Martell makes several cognacs, and you should know how to choose the right one for your taste and occasion. Martell VS is golden and light, with hints of fruit but little scent or taste derived from the cask. Because VS is a young cognac (aged at least two years), it's suitable for interesting cognac cocktails like the sidecar or French 75. Martell XO, or extra old, is aged at least 10 years, developing a darker color and bolder flavors. And if you're looking for something truly special to savor, try Martell Cordon Bleu, a world-renowned XO special blend of over 150 eaux de vie introduced in 1912 at the Hôtel de Paris. Owned by Pernod Ricard since 2001, Martell certainly has come a long way since an ambitious 21-year-old first had the idea of bringing cognac to the world.