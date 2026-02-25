The Oldest Cognac House In The World Has Been Around Since Louis XIV Was King
There's brandy and then there is cognac (aged brandy from the Cognac region of France). And when it comes to cognac, Martell stands as the oldest distillery dedicated to the spirit. The Martell story began with a young British man named Jean Martell from the island of Jersey in the English Channel. In 1715, at the age of 21, he moved to Cognac, France, looking to establish relationships with brandy distillers and winemakers in order to distribute their wares. The idea and relationships became Maison Martell.
The young Martell found success quickly. In only six years, his company was exporting 200,000 liters of cognac to the United Kingdom. In 1728, Martell purchased the land where the Founder's House estate stands today as a museum detailing the brand's place in history as one of cognac's pioneers. (After all, when Martell began making cognac, Louis XIV was still in power.) By 2015, Martell was producing over 14 million bottles of cognac annually, and by 2021, the brand had more than doubled that figure. The Martell name may be steeped in history, but a company does not last over 300 years by resting on its name alone.
Martell isn't just famous for being old
Martell's unique approach starts in the vineyards. Cognac can be made from a blend of grapes from the region, but the brand relies primarily on Ugni Blanc for its high acidity and low sugar. Martell also prides itself on distilling from wines that are free of contaminants and lees (the dead yeast cells that accumulate during fermentation), since these elements alter the flavor of the resulting eau de vie (the clear, fruity brandy you get after two stages of distillation). Even the copper pot stills used to clarify the filtered wines are noteworthy for being among the largest in the region. And although cognac is commonly aged in Limousin oak casks, Martell prefers Tronçais oak to achieve subtly complex flavors and aromas.
Martell makes several cognacs, and you should know how to choose the right one for your taste and occasion. Martell VS is golden and light, with hints of fruit but little scent or taste derived from the cask. Because VS is a young cognac (aged at least two years), it's suitable for interesting cognac cocktails like the sidecar or French 75. Martell XO, or extra old, is aged at least 10 years, developing a darker color and bolder flavors. And if you're looking for something truly special to savor, try Martell Cordon Bleu, a world-renowned XO special blend of over 150 eaux de vie introduced in 1912 at the Hôtel de Paris. Owned by Pernod Ricard since 2001, Martell certainly has come a long way since an ambitious 21-year-old first had the idea of bringing cognac to the world.