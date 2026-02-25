You'll Never Make Nachos The Same Again After Trying One Sheet Pan Trick (Covers Every Nook And Cranny)

While nachos seem like a straightforward game-day snack or light, simple dinner, they're actually the subject of a lot of debate. Some insist the key to making foolproof nachos every time depends on the brand of chips. Others insist the toppings are the most important part. Similarly, certain camps believe the microwave is the ultimate tool for perfect nachos while detractors believe the oven creates better texture and flavor.

Though some of this comes down to preference, there actually is a right and wrong way to make nachos. The wrong way results in a lopsided assemblage of ingredients saturated with too much cheese and salsa on the top layer while the bottom layer is nothing but bare chips. The right way involves using the double sheet pan technique to create nachos with perfectly distributed toppings — but with a twist.

Instead of baking your toppings and chips together on a single sheet pan, you spread a layer of chips on one sheet pan, and build the toppings — starting with the cheese — on another. After heating the toppings in the oven for a few minutes, you simply pour them onto the chips to evenly cover everything in gooey goodness. While this does leave you with two dirty sheet pans, which can be tough to fit in your dishwasher, don't line your sheet pan for this particular technique. The foil, or other chosen liner, could accidentally slide onto your chips instead of the toppings.