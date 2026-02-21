For Better Fried Chicken, Reach For This Red Lobster Classic

There are several elements that go into making the perfect fried chicken: properly-cooked meat, the right breading-to-chicken ratio, and of course a crispy exterior coating. You can use a handful of different things for that coating, whether it's flour and cornstarch, seasoned breadcrumbs, or a liquid batter. But for major flavor, skip all of those homemade versions and just opt for a box of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix — one of many creative ways to used the boxed mix.

The main ingredient in the Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix is enriched bleached flour, which is a white flour similar to all-purpose flour. All-purpose flour is commonly used when frying chicken, making it similar in texture to the seasoned flour you'd prepare for a typical fried chicken recipe. But the Red Lobster mix is enhanced with plenty of other herbs and seasonings, including garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, and sugar. Together, they do the heavy lifting for you when it comes to flavor. Prepare the biscuit mix as directed, even incorporating the cheese if you want. But instead of baking it into biscuits, coat your chicken with it, then fry it in oil. The end result is a flavorful, crispy chicken dish with minimal effort.