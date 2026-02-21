For Better Fried Chicken, Reach For This Red Lobster Classic
There are several elements that go into making the perfect fried chicken: properly-cooked meat, the right breading-to-chicken ratio, and of course a crispy exterior coating. You can use a handful of different things for that coating, whether it's flour and cornstarch, seasoned breadcrumbs, or a liquid batter. But for major flavor, skip all of those homemade versions and just opt for a box of Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix — one of many creative ways to used the boxed mix.
The main ingredient in the Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix is enriched bleached flour, which is a white flour similar to all-purpose flour. All-purpose flour is commonly used when frying chicken, making it similar in texture to the seasoned flour you'd prepare for a typical fried chicken recipe. But the Red Lobster mix is enhanced with plenty of other herbs and seasonings, including garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, and sugar. Together, they do the heavy lifting for you when it comes to flavor. Prepare the biscuit mix as directed, even incorporating the cheese if you want. But instead of baking it into biscuits, coat your chicken with it, then fry it in oil. The end result is a flavorful, crispy chicken dish with minimal effort.
How to build on the Cheddar Bay Biscuit crust
Following the Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix recipe is enough to yield major flavor on the chicken's exterior, but there are other steps to make sure your battered bird turns out as tasty as possible. To start, use the right oil. Seek out a standard neutral oil, such as vegetable or canola oil, for its high smoke point. These oils won't add unintended flavor to yourdish and won't burn easily as the chicken fries. Heat the oil to between 325 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit, which will help the exterior get crispy without burning while the interior cooks. To keep the temperature from fluctuating too much, don't overcrowd the pan. If it gets too low, you could risk turning that cheesy exterior soggy instead of crispy.
There are a few things you can add to the batter, too, depending on the desired flavor. A little Cajun seasoning would pair well with the cheddar, and it's great alongside fried chicken. If you want another kind of heat, reach for the hot sauce or even some crushed red pepper. Once the chicken comes out of the fryer, season that exterior with a little extra kosher or sea salt, too.