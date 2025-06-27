While a basic and foolproof whole roasted chicken is a delicious and reliable meal, nothing beats a warm platter of crispy fried chicken. Besides following some helpful tips to make the perfect fried chicken at home, such as tenderizing your meat and seasoning your flour with enough spices, there is one type of conventional cooking oil that's ideal for the job. For TikTok creator and chef Tini Younger, the best fried chicken is made with vegetable oil.

Even though she's been busy collaborating with Nestlé to bring consumers Carnation Kickin' Jalapeño-Flavored Evaporated Milk, which is sold exclusively at Walmart, Younger was kind enough to share her opinions with Chowhound on the best way to cook fried chicken. Younger states, "I like vegetable oil because it's cheaper and it's a neutral oil."

Vegetable oil contains no distinct odors or flavors. Therefore, when it comes to fried chicken, you can really focus on amping up the flavor of this American dish with your own unique blend of herbs and spices. Furthermore, because vegetable oil is quite affordable, you don't have to be stingy about how much you're using.

That being said, even though vegetable oil is primarily made from soybeans, many varieties are a composite of different plant-based oils. If you have any food allergies related to corn, sunflower, or peanut oil, read the included nutrition label on each bottle carefully.