Seafood Lovers Can't Get Enough Of These Giant Florida Platters Covered In Butter
Is there anything more decadent and fulfilling than a seafood plate with a side of clarified butter for dipping? Whether it's lobster, shrimp, or crab, it's certainly difficult — especially for seafood lovers — to pass up delicious shellfish on a restaurant menu. That's especially the case if you're anywhere near a coastline and can get the seafood fresh.
In Cocoa Beach, Florida, you'll find one such restaurant that offers a wide range of seafood options. Q's Crackin Crab & Seafood Kitchen is just a block away from the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean, and this soulful restaurant serves up crabs like cheeseburgers at a fast food joint. One of the most famous items at Q's is the Q's Crackin' Queen Crab Platter, which comes with an insane amount of seafood, including 1 pound of Dungeness crab clusters, 1 pound of snow crabs, one steamed lobster tail, a half dozen garlic peel shrimp, two premium sides, two pieces of corn, and potatoes. All of it is made even more indulgent with the restaurant's specialty garlic butter, which comes on the side (and can be bought by the bottle online). Many people slather the seafood in this butter for an even more decadent dish that totally takes the platter over the top.
All of that goodness can be yours for $104.95. And, according to reviews, it's worth the hefty price. On Q's Crackin' Crab website, one customer wrote, "We were in the mood for a delicious seafood boil, and this exceeded every expectation!"
Seafood platters with more than just crab
The restaurant also offers smaller variations of the gigantic crab platter — and at a much cheaper price. Q's offers a Crackin' snack plate that comes with one snow crab cluster, a premium side, a piece of corn, and potatoes for $22.95. You'll find plenty of other seafood options, as well, like an oyster basket, shrimp and grits with smoked sausage, garlic crab fries, and even a ribeye steak bowl. And if you're fortunate enough to visit Q's at the right time, you might even find king crab on the menu.
These types of plates, which are similar to a seafood boil, aren't exclusive to just Q's Crackin' Crab, either. Down the road at Florida's Seafood in Cocoa Beach, you'll find an Ultimate Feast for $65 on the menu, which includes 1 pound of snow crab plus a wild variety of other all-you-can-eat options like prime rib, cod, and bacon-wrapped shrimp. In Jacksonville, St. Mary's Seafood offers a platter for two ($62.59) that has shrimp, fish, oysters, scallops, deviled crab, and clam strips, with four sides and two hushpuppies.
Of course, many larger chains have their own takes on seafood platters and boils: Red Lobster (the seafood boil is cheaper than you think), McCormick & Schmick's, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, and even Captain D's, to name a few. But if you want really fresh, decadent, and over-the-top seafood platters, head to Florida and dine at a restaurant like Q's Crackin' Crab & Seafood Kitchen. We doubt you'll be disappointed, as patrons rave about it.