Seafood Lovers Can't Get Enough Of These Giant Florida Platters Covered In Butter

Is there anything more decadent and fulfilling than a seafood plate with a side of clarified butter for dipping? Whether it's lobster, shrimp, or crab, it's certainly difficult — especially for seafood lovers — to pass up delicious shellfish on a restaurant menu. That's especially the case if you're anywhere near a coastline and can get the seafood fresh.

In Cocoa Beach, Florida, you'll find one such restaurant that offers a wide range of seafood options. Q's Crackin Crab & Seafood Kitchen is just a block away from the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean, and this soulful restaurant serves up crabs like cheeseburgers at a fast food joint. One of the most famous items at Q's is the Q's Crackin' Queen Crab Platter, which comes with an insane amount of seafood, including 1 pound of Dungeness crab clusters, 1 pound of snow crabs, one steamed lobster tail, a half dozen garlic peel shrimp, two premium sides, two pieces of corn, and potatoes. All of it is made even more indulgent with the restaurant's specialty garlic butter, which comes on the side (and can be bought by the bottle online). Many people slather the seafood in this butter for an even more decadent dish that totally takes the platter over the top.

All of that goodness can be yours for $104.95. And, according to reviews, it's worth the hefty price. On Q's Crackin' Crab website, one customer wrote, "We were in the mood for a delicious seafood boil, and this exceeded every expectation!"