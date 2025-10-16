The Best Captain D's Meal Proves Why Variety Is The Spice Of Life

Tennessee-based seafood franchise Captain D's has been making a splash after years of rough waters, and it's mainly because of the quality of its dishes. In Chowhound's ranking of nine different Captain D's meals, there wasn't a single one that didn't have good fish. The last-place item, the Giant Fish Sandwich, only ranked so low because the toppings were too basic; the fish itself was moist, crispy, and flavorful. What stood above the rest, however, was a meal that could be described as maximalist in the best way: the Deluxe Seafood Platter.

The variety of high-quality items, friendly price tag, and slight customizability made the platter the one item that made us feel like coming back for more the most. It's a collection of some of the best things Captain D's has to offer, including a few favorites that have helped it grow from local treasure to a burgeoning global brand, with its plans to expand to the United Kingdom starting October 2025. One big plus is that Captain D's is also among the shrinking number of fast food restaurants that still offer senior discounts, so you can bring grandma along with you and save some money while treating yourselves to the Deluxe Seafood Platter.