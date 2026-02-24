Always Be Cautious When Tossing Out Your Fruit Peels And Cores. Here's Why

When you've finished a piece of fruit, you might be tempted to toss the peel or core onto the ground. It's natural and should break down fairly soon, perhaps nourishing some wild animals or fertilizing the soil — right? Unfortunately, no: this is a misconception. Food refuse, even from fruits, is not good for local wildlife, the environment, or even the humans around the area. It's litter, pure and simple.

If you dispose of fruit leftovers along roadsides, you're inadvertently luring animals to a high-traffic area where they could be killed by vehicles. Roadkill draws scavengers like coyotes, bears, or vultures, who also risk being hit by cars. Not only is this a dangerous cycle for the wildlife, but it's a danger to human lives as well, since swerving vehicles could get into a collision. Hikers who toss fruit peels or cores in the woods or along trails, or even animal lovers who dispose of fruit waste around their property, could be attracting animals that pose a threat (imagine encountering a hungry bear!).

Even if a wild animal makes it away alive with the fruit debris in its stomach, there are other problems. For one, they've learned to associate human environments with food rather than danger. Additionally, that fruit likely isn't a natural component of their diet — bananas, for example, are not native to North America. There's a balance to maintain. Deer, for instance, shouldn't consume too many foods rich in carbohydrates, like apples, as it can make them ill. And if this weren't enough, those fruit peels and cores don't break down as quickly as you may think.