How Harry Truman Liked His Steak Would Make Pro Chefs Cringe
It's fascinating to think about what goes on behind the walls of the White House kitchen, isn't it? Every U.S. president except George Washington lived in the White House for at least some time. So, the White House kitchen staff has seen a wide range of presidential dietary preferences. One thing the kitchen certainly had to have down was how each president liked their steak. Missouri-born President Harry S. Truman's favorite preparation isn't the go-to option for many professional chefs: He preferred his red meat well-done, and his reasoning had to do with the culinary traditions of his Midwest home.
In the book "Talking with Harry: Candid Conversations with President Harry S. Truman," the President discussed his preference for well-done beef. "The principal reason for that, I think, is that the West — Midwest — furnishes the beef for the nation, and they are of the opinion that only coyotes and predatory animals eat raw beef," he said, adding, "That's the reason we like it cooked." Truman also talked about his preference for roast beef, saying that he preferred "the cut next to the end piece, and I don't like raw meat of any kind."
Truman also had a penchant for the fancy stuff. Filet mignon was on the menu for both his 75th birthday celebration and a luncheon honoring Winston Churchill (he personally developed the menu for Churchill's high-end meal). While Truman's steak preferences may not be considered ideal by professionals (who often recommend medium-rare), he wasn't the only U.S. president who preferred a well-done steak.
How other presidents preferred their steak
In the White House kitchen, what the president wants, the president gets — including well-done steak. President Harry Truman wasn't the only president who preferred to eat steak in a way that might make the back-of-house staff take a second look at the order. While President George H.W. Bush didn't like a well-done steak, he's reported to have ordered steak in an unusual way — "charred but rare," according to an Oklahoma City waitress who spoke with The Oklahoman after waiting on the President in 1992. While President Bill Clinton is now a dedicated vegan, he was once a fan of red meat. Former White House Executive Chef Walter Scheib detailed Clinton's go-to order in his memoir, stating that Clinton often ordered a porterhouse steak with a side of onion rings.
Like President Truman, President Donald Trump also prefers his steak well-done — but he adds a side of ketchup. Many chefs recommend going with a medium-rare doneness level because it strikes a nice balance where the meat is cooked but still juicy, but how you like your steak is totally a personal call. Commanders in chief go against the grain often, so it's no surprise that they do the same with their orders to the White House kitchen.