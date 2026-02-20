How Harry Truman Liked His Steak Would Make Pro Chefs Cringe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's fascinating to think about what goes on behind the walls of the White House kitchen, isn't it? Every U.S. president except George Washington lived in the White House for at least some time. So, the White House kitchen staff has seen a wide range of presidential dietary preferences. One thing the kitchen certainly had to have down was how each president liked their steak. Missouri-born President Harry S. Truman's favorite preparation isn't the go-to option for many professional chefs: He preferred his red meat well-done, and his reasoning had to do with the culinary traditions of his Midwest home.

In the book "Talking with Harry: Candid Conversations with President Harry S. Truman," the President discussed his preference for well-done beef. "The principal reason for that, I think, is that the West — Midwest — furnishes the beef for the nation, and they are of the opinion that only coyotes and predatory animals eat raw beef," he said, adding, "That's the reason we like it cooked." Truman also talked about his preference for roast beef, saying that he preferred "the cut next to the end piece, and I don't like raw meat of any kind."

Truman also had a penchant for the fancy stuff. Filet mignon was on the menu for both his 75th birthday celebration and a luncheon honoring Winston Churchill (he personally developed the menu for Churchill's high-end meal). While Truman's steak preferences may not be considered ideal by professionals (who often recommend medium-rare), he wasn't the only U.S. president who preferred a well-done steak.