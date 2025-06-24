Is It Vital To Rinse Your Shredded Potatoes For Homemade Hash Browns? Or Is That A Mistake?

If your heart says rinse, start by shredding your potatoes. Next, rinse the shreds in a mesh strainer with some cold water until the liquid runs clear. It doesn't have to be perfect, but make sure to move the shreds around with your hand so they rinse evenly. Drain the water, then squeeze out any excess liquid held in the potatoes with a towel or cheesecloth. Finally, pat them dry to get rid of excess moisture. That's all there is to it.

While this is a common way to ensure hash browns come out crisp, there is one important tip to keep in mind: Don't overdo it with the rinsing. Some starch in the potatoes is necessary to help the shreds stick together as they cook. Binding agents (such as egg and flour) help, but if you rinse out more starch than needed, you have trouble achieving a cohesive hash brown. Instead, individual shreds fly off your spatula mid-flip. If you're someone with a penchant for rinsing, try using waxy potatoes, such as red or Yukon, to make this dish. They take longer to crisp up compared to starchier choices, such as russets. For some really special homemade hash browns, you can also try this easy potato swap.