The Real Reason Your Plastic Storage Containers Still Smell Like Food After Washing

Plastic storage containers are every home cook's best friend, particularly for packing away leftovers, which can later be repurposed in genius ways. Not only are they super practical and convenient, but they're also easy to clean, whether by hand with hot, soapy water and a sponge, or on the top rack of your dishwasher. However, their main drawback is that even with thorough cleaning, they can still hold onto unpleasant smells.

This is because plastic containers have microscopic pores that trap bacteria and food particles, which can stick to the container and produce odors as they break down. According to Dr. Chris DeArmitt, fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining and the Royal Society of Chemistry, as well as founder of the Plastics Research Council, it all comes down to permeability (how easily certain molecules can move into a solid material). "All materials are subject to permeation of small molecules, but some more so than others," Dr. DeArmitt told Chowhound in an exclusive conversation.

Dr. DeArmitt added that common food storage plastics such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) are more prone to retaining smells due to their low polarity. In other words, low polarity is the reason why these plastics have properties that make them repel water and attract fat, grease, and oil. He explained that sesame oil (one of the best types of oil to cook with when using a wok) is another ingredient with fragrance molecules that permeate PP plastic. However, while such odor molecules are small and can slip through the plastic's tiny gaps, plastic molecules are far too large and therefore unable to permeate into other plastics.