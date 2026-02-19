Steal Taco Bell's Technique For Quesadillas With A Crisp Outside And Gooey Inside

While the cheese quesadilla from Taco Bell is one of the menu items you should avoid ordering, it doesn't mean it's a pure fiasco if you just focus on the technique. Its gooey insides are achieved without losing the crispy integrity of the tortilla, showcasing the best of both worlds. Taco Bell crafts its quesadilla by sliding it onto a grill with an attached press, which, clearly, not all home kitchens have. To steal this method, though, for a hearty, creamy feast, you just need some weight to press the tortilla — using two cast iron pans works well, ideally a large size for the bottom and smaller for the top to fit inside the lower pan, which is essential to ensure both sides come out crispy.

This method of adding a little pressure is a common trick seen in gloriously crispy grilled cheeses, resulting in a desirable combination of textures. The pressure created when you put weight on top of the tortilla helps anchor it in the pan, which results in a beautiful brown surface with a delightful crisp. The flavor is also enhanced through the Maillard reaction, which is a chemical process that creates distinct and sophisticated undertones. The two-pan method also has other benefits, including an evenly cooked quesadilla and a more efficient cooking time.