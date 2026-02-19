Steal Taco Bell's Technique For Quesadillas With A Crisp Outside And Gooey Inside
While the cheese quesadilla from Taco Bell is one of the menu items you should avoid ordering, it doesn't mean it's a pure fiasco if you just focus on the technique. Its gooey insides are achieved without losing the crispy integrity of the tortilla, showcasing the best of both worlds. Taco Bell crafts its quesadilla by sliding it onto a grill with an attached press, which, clearly, not all home kitchens have. To steal this method, though, for a hearty, creamy feast, you just need some weight to press the tortilla — using two cast iron pans works well, ideally a large size for the bottom and smaller for the top to fit inside the lower pan, which is essential to ensure both sides come out crispy.
This method of adding a little pressure is a common trick seen in gloriously crispy grilled cheeses, resulting in a desirable combination of textures. The pressure created when you put weight on top of the tortilla helps anchor it in the pan, which results in a beautiful brown surface with a delightful crisp. The flavor is also enhanced through the Maillard reaction, which is a chemical process that creates distinct and sophisticated undertones. The two-pan method also has other benefits, including an evenly cooked quesadilla and a more efficient cooking time.
Creating the quesadilla of your dreams with just two skillets
Crafting a dreamy quesadilla with a gooey center and crispy outer layer shouldn't look that different from your go-to cooking routine at home. However, an obvious difference is how you should work with two pans. Preheat them both to medium-high heat. Instead of oiling the pans, however, introduce a light layer of oil on both the top and bottom of the tortilla. Once you take it to the skillet, make sure the quesadilla is sandwiched between the two pans. The bigger one on the bottom holds and transfers the heat, while the smaller one is used to give the tortilla a light press for at least 30 seconds. Of course, do this on both sides if you want them to have an even crunch.
Depending on the size of your large skillet, you might even fit several batches at a time but avoid overcrowding — it's a common kitchen mistake that can ruin your food by not allowing the ingredients to heat evenly. Meanwhile, if you don't have cast iron skillets, there are plenty of alternatives to achieve a similar outcome, as long as they can add weight to the quesadilla. You can wrap a heavy object in aluminum foil, including a heatproof bowl, rolling pin, or even a clean brick.