Potatoes And Tomatoes Have More In Common Than People Thought

At first glance, potatoes and tomatoes don't seem to have a whole lot in common, other than the fact they are both vegetables. Well, to be fair, tomatoes are a little bit vegetable and also a little bit fruit, but both of these foods are definitely plants. However, if you think that is where their similarities end, you may be surprised to learn their connection to each other actually runs much, much deeper.

Potatoes are believed to have first appeared in the Andes Mountains of South America, but until recently their actual origin was a bit unclear. Wild tomatoes are believed to have originated in the same place. They are both members of the Solanaceae family, also known as nightshades, but one is hard and starchy, while the other is soft and juicy, so it seems like a bit of a stretch to think the two might be related in any way. In reality, they are each other's closest relatives.

Scientists studied the genomes of the two plants and discovered they evolved from a common ancestor around nine million years ago. In other words, they needed each other to become the two different foods we know and love today. More specifically, wild tomato plants got frisky with Etuberosum — an ancient potato-like plant that didn't produce actual potatoes — and a new plant evolved with the capacity to grow tubers. Tubers are the underground root systems that hold reserves of starches, carbohydrates, and nutrients needed to grow potatoes and other tubers, like Jerusalem artichokes, also known as sunchokes (an underrated vegetable packed with prebiotics for gut health).