Here's What The World's First Vending Machine Sold

If you could jump in a time machine and make a purchase from the world's first (known) vending machine, you wouldn't end up with a can of soda or a bag of chips, and certainly not a fancy can of Japanese coffee. In fact, the machine wouldn't even use electricity. That's because you'd be heading to ancient Greece. And the "treat" you'd get from the machine? A serving of holy water.

The machine was the work of engineer and mathematician Heron of Alexandria (sometimes referred to as "Hero") from the now-Egyptian city of Alexandria, and he devised it around the middle of the first century A.D. (the exact dates are hazy).

Heron's machine tackled a specific problem: To distribute limited amounts of holy water at a temple. While worshippers were apparently paying for the water before the machine was implemented, the problem was that they were taking too much, so the machine promised to put a lid on that. It worked mechanically, with templegoers dropping a coin into a slot at the top of the machine. The coin would hit a small tray attached to a lever, which opened a valve that let holy water flow out. After a moment, the coin would slide off the tray (it was tilted for this purpose) and fall into a collection box at the bottom. The lever would snap back into place, stopping the water supply. Very roughly speaking, you could compare it to how a conventional toilet's flush mechanism works.