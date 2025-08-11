The Japanese Vending Machine Treat Anthony Bourdain Risked Missing The Train For

Anthony Bourdain traveled the world with a mission to find the best eats. Of all the places he visited, Tokyo was one of Bourdain's favorite food destination cities. The "Parts Unknown" host spoke of his love for the Japanese capital on more than one occasion. He not only loved the city's cuisine, but he couldn't get enough of the culture. The fact that he would risk missing his train to hit one of Japan's unique vending machines feels like a testament to that.

In an essay for Food & Wine, Bourdain's longtime assistant, Laurie Woolever, wrote about this event. Bourdain stopped in his tracks at a train station after spotting a coffee vending machine. When he saw the machine bearing the face of actor Tommy Lee Jones, he wasted no time reaching for some coins in his pocket. "He was in this moment so consumed with his desire for the novelty of canned coffee, emblazoned for some reason with the face of Tommy Lee Jones, and heated to order by the machine, that he was blissfully unaware of his paper train ticket fluttering from his pocket to the platform floor," Woolever wrote.

The coffee he bought was Boss Coffee — a product of Suntory that Jones has served as the face of since 2006. The "Men in Black" star is known for appearing in the brand's commercials, which see him portrayed as an alien.