Yes, You Should Cook Top Round Roast Differently Than Bottom Round Roast — Here's Why

With all the cuts of beef available at the grocery store or butcher shop, it can be challenging to know the differences between them and exactly how to cook each cut. Consider two beef cuts that originate from nearby locations on the cow: the top round and bottom round. Though similar in many ways, these roasts are actually very different in key ways. This makes it important to know the best way to cook each roast to perfection, as well as why you need to cook them differently in the first place.

The top round is a lean cut of beef that is sourced from the inner thigh of the cow's hind leg. It's a muscle that doesn't work as hard and is thus a bit more tender than the bottom round, which originates in the heavily worked outer leg muscle. Both cuts are lean and have a low-fat content, but because of the difference in the muscles, the bottom round cut is less tender. It's best to cook a top round roast low and slow, which means cooking it in the oven for a longer time at a lower temperature. The bottom round roast, also called a rump roast, also needs to cook low and slow, like braising, which gelatinizes the collagen and makes it the best cut for pot roast, according to Julia Child.