Ina Garten's Stress-Free Biscuit Tip For Easier Mornings

Beyond her delicious array of simple recipes, Ina Garten is one chef who uses quality ingredients and straightforward cooking techniques that are easy to master. While Ina Garten's favorite breakfast is a microwaved classic thanks to quick-cook oats and water, she also has a useful hack for making a no-fuss, biscuit-centered breakfast. Instead of making biscuits first thing in the morning, Garten preps a fresh batch of unbaked biscuits the night before and stores them in her fridge until the following day.

This way, in the morning, you can enjoy fresh-baked biscuits alongside your usual scrambled eggs or fruit smoothie without messing up your kitchen. Whether you want to enjoy hot buttermilk biscuits and sausage cream gravy without the stress or simply get ahead of the day, Garten's genius meal-prep method is key. Next to making your work week a little less chaotic, a fresh batch of make-ahead biscuits also comes in handy when you're hosting a weekend brunch for friends or family.

Thanks to these pre-formed snacks, you have more time in the morning to prepare special breakfast cocktails as well as Ina Garten's famous roasted vegetable frittata. Not to mention, prepping Garten's recipe for buttermilk cheddar biscuits in advance is simple and can be done in just a few integral steps. However, there are some key factors you should keep in mind in order to produce delicious next-day results each and every time.