Room Temperature Vs. Cold Butter: Which Is Better For Biscuits?

Biscuits are simple and tricky all in one. They usually consist of just a few ingredients: flour, a leavening agent, buttermilk or cream, and butter. And yet, if your biscuits aren't prepared properly, they'll turn out flat and tough rather than fluffy and soft. Each ingredient must be perfectly incorporated, and your dough can't be overworked if you want your pastries to turn out tasty and tender. One of the most important aspects of biscuit-making is butter temperature. Using the dairy product at the incorrect temperature can take your treats from wonderful to downright inedible.

So which is better for biscuits, warm butter or cold? Unlike some baking advice, which is tinged with asterisks and exceptions, for biscuits the guidance is universal: Use cold butter. It's the only way to go if you want flaky and delicious biscuits as it prevents the formation of gluten in your dough and helps to create pockets for steam formation to ensure a layered and tremendously tender result. This means they'll be easy to split open, revealing a crisp inside that is entirely unique to the traditionally Southern American treat. So next time you bake up a batch of biscuits, make sure to pop your butter in the fridge beforehand.