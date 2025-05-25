The Mix-Ins That Lead To An All-Around Better Burger

If you don't have the time, energy, and resources to consume the best burgers in every single U.S. state, you can parlay your efforts into crafting the perfect burger at home. Though, beyond using the best beef you can buy, incorporating extra ingredients can lead to supremely satisfying results. Luckily, Chowhound was able to get prime advice for how to make the juiciest at-home burgers from Mike Puma, the owner of The Gotham Burger Social Club, located in New York City.

First off, according to Puma, "the most effective way to achieve a juicy burger patty is by utilizing the right blend of beef, ideally with an 80/20 to 75/25 ratio of beef to fat." Furthermore, the best type of beef for juicier burgers depends on how long you plan to cook your meat. Medium-well burgers have a good chance of staying juicy with beef that has a ratio of 20% fat. However, a well-done burger may benefit from a higher percentage of fat.

To further ensure an incredibly juicy burger, Puma recommends incorporating grated, frozen butter to your beef as you form your patties. He confirms, "As the burger cooks, the melting butter creates pockets of moisture within the patty." If you don't want to use butter, try incorporating a bit of olive oil and Worcestershire sauce for an added dose of savory flavor. On the off chance you happen to overcook your meat patties, Puma suggests mixing the meat with extra ingredients to create a tasty, alternative dish.