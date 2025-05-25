The Mix-Ins That Lead To An All-Around Better Burger
If you don't have the time, energy, and resources to consume the best burgers in every single U.S. state, you can parlay your efforts into crafting the perfect burger at home. Though, beyond using the best beef you can buy, incorporating extra ingredients can lead to supremely satisfying results. Luckily, Chowhound was able to get prime advice for how to make the juiciest at-home burgers from Mike Puma, the owner of The Gotham Burger Social Club, located in New York City.
First off, according to Puma, "the most effective way to achieve a juicy burger patty is by utilizing the right blend of beef, ideally with an 80/20 to 75/25 ratio of beef to fat." Furthermore, the best type of beef for juicier burgers depends on how long you plan to cook your meat. Medium-well burgers have a good chance of staying juicy with beef that has a ratio of 20% fat. However, a well-done burger may benefit from a higher percentage of fat.
To further ensure an incredibly juicy burger, Puma recommends incorporating grated, frozen butter to your beef as you form your patties. He confirms, "As the burger cooks, the melting butter creates pockets of moisture within the patty." If you don't want to use butter, try incorporating a bit of olive oil and Worcestershire sauce for an added dose of savory flavor. On the off chance you happen to overcook your meat patties, Puma suggests mixing the meat with extra ingredients to create a tasty, alternative dish.
There's more than one way to craft a juicy, satisfying burger
When faced with a platter of dried out burgers, there are a few tasty ingredients you can use to add moisture to your meat without creating an entirely new meal. Burger master Mike Puma suggests one clever solution. "A simple and effective method is to sauté some onions until they are translucent, then chop up the dry beef and add it to the pan with the onions," he says.
From here, top the mixture with sliced American cheese and gently mix until the cheese is fully melted. This alternative delight is commonly referred to as a chopped cheese, aka New York's classic bodega sandwich. Onions and cheese add moisture and flavor to otherwise dry meat and, as a mixture, can still be served as a makeshift burger when scooped onto a bun and layered with various fresh toppings like lettuce and tomato.
While there's nothing wrong with enjoying a chopped cheese every now and then, the overarching goal is to prepare juicy burgers that don't need altering. To avoid overcooking future patties, use a meat thermometer, albeit with an important caveat. Puma advises, "If using a thermometer, remember that carry-over cooking will continue to increase the temperature after the burger is removed from the heat, potentially by another 10 degrees [Fahrenheit] or so." For delicious burgers each and every time, beyond adding butter, make sure to maintain a watchful eye throughout the cooking process.