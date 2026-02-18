The Southern Chain Restaurant With A Home-Style Fish Sandwich Option For Lent

Bojangles might seem like just another chain restaurant offering a fish sandwich during Lent, but if there's something that makes its offering more unique — aside from the sauce — it's the use of panko breadcrumbs. Both of the Bojangler fish sandwiches contain panko-breaded seafood. Panko, which is different from plain breadcrumbs, is the same type they use on katsu, giving it a satisfying crust. A fish sandwich coated with panko guarantees a crispier mouthful. So even if the original Bojangler fish sandwich is as plain as they come, the satisfying texture of the fillet is highlighted even more. But other additions make an appearance in the dish, too, including American cheese for a creamy touch and a drizzle of Duke's tartar sauce to give it a zesty makeover.

The Bojangler Deluxe, on the other hand, is a more loaded handheld. It features American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles, along with what made the original sandwich great — nestled in the same bakery-style bun as the original, it's then drizzled with Duke's tartar sauce and the chain's very own Bo sauce, which is a smooth and bright condiment. While there doesn't seem to be news of any additional Bojangler fish sandwiches in the future, fans can still enjoy the original version, along with the relatively new deluxe option while they're available — or wait for the next time they're on the menu again.