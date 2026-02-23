Why Some Brands Won't Ever Partner With Costco

Costco has built up a massive following thanks to its bulk deals and great prices on items from clothing and outdoor gadgets to appliances and groceries. The wholesale club's headquarters-inspired Kirkland Signature brand is the most prominent presence in every store, but regular shoppers are used to spotting big names like KitchenAid, Kohler, and LG. Look closer, though, and you'll notice that there are some brands you'll never find at Costco — no matter which location you visit.

That's because Costco has a surprisingly complex relationship with outside brands and famously high quality standards for those it works with. There are also cases where Costco has dropped brands due to performance or severed ties due to controversy — like when the store dropped Chaokoh coconut milk over reports of the brand using unethical monkey labor or when Palmetto cheese was taken off store shelves after its founder made controversial social media posts. Still, it's Costco's focus on its own in-store brand that has resulted in diminishing outside brand presence and may make some big names reluctant or simply ineligible to work with the popular warehouse retailer.