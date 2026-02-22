Who Makes Costco's Food Court Hot Dog Buns?
Costco, while well-known for its warehouse goods, expansive aisles, and great deals on bulk products, is also popular for its food court. Though you can expect a universally budget-friendly price at these stores when you order a hot dog, what you can't expect is the exact same bun across locations. It seems that the warehouse retailer works with different local providers throughout the United States. So the next time you grab one of these $1.50 combos at your local Costco, you may want to remember that another location might not have the same bun options.
This is validated by many Reddit users who discuss the different buns they've noticed available at their local Costco food court compared to others they've been to around the country. Some locations seem to exclusively serve the wholesale club's famous hot dogs on sesame seeded buns, such as Francisco's gourmet seeded rolls. Meanwhile, much to some members' disappointment, shoppers on the East Coast suggested that seeded buns are rarely found at Costco locations in that part of the United States. Other Redditors note the buns they receive have a kind of cornmeal dusting, may be half brioche, half potato, or are much shorter than others they've seen, making it clear that you can't expect the same buns across Costco locations.
Since Costco's hot dog buns are dependent upon the surrounding local markets, you will rarely have the exact same ones location to location. While this can be frustrating for fans of a certain type of bun, the good thing is, this practice ensures the freshest possible product.
More insight into Costco hot dogs
All this talk about hot dog buns also begs the question as to who makes Costco's food court hot dogs. It turns out that the company makes its own hot dogs. This change occurred in 2009 when Costco swapped providers in favor of scaling up production under its in-store brand, Kirkland. While Costco hot dog buns are different location to location, the hot dogs themselves are universally the same.
Despite the fact that Costco previously served Hebrew National hot dogs and its food court, and the fact that the buns may vary from location to location, there is one thing about Costco's hot dogs that have remained the same since they hit menus: the price. Costco's signature combination comes with a hot dog and soda for a mere $1.50 and has remained this way since it was first introduced in 1985. Regardless of the cost of living crisis and the rising prices of many goods we've come to love, the Costco hot dog combo's cost is unwavering.
Whatever bun it comes on, there are many ways to enjoy Costco's hot dog. The next time you stop into the store, make sure you try the best way to order a Costco food court hot dog to enjoy it on the go; this condiment hack is especially useful if your local Costco's buns are shorter than the hot dog inside. Additionally, the next time you get a hot dog combo, try the Costco ordering trick that works despite sounding counterproductive: For the freshest food, order at the store's busiest time.