The Sneaky Way Trader Joe's Influences Us To Completely Ignore Our Shopping List

We've all had it happen: We go into Trader Joe's with a very specific list of straightforward ingredients to make our carefully planned meal prep for the week, and come out with a cornbread-scented candle, a box of apple cider donuts, and a packet of knife-cut squiggly noodles. Meanwhile, half our list remains unchecked off. For some people, this is stressful, while for others, the fact that every trip into the unique grocery chain is sure to come with a few surprises is exactly what makes each shopping day something to look forward to. Whichever camp you're in, what's the science behind how TJ's influences us to completely ignore our efficiently planned shopping list?

There's more than one answer for this phenomenon, but one interesting psychological factor we can point to is related to decision fatigue. We as humans have a tendency to assume that we'd be happier if given more choices, and that's true — but only to a certain extent. For example, if you're given the choice between pesto sauce and Alfredo sauce, you may be happier than if Alfredo was your only option. But if you had to choose between 20 types of pesto, 15 varieties of Alfredo, a few dozen marinaras, and a smorgasbord of other sauces, the excitement of choice would be overshadowed by the exhausting task of weighing the pros and cons of each until you'd made your selection. At many grocery stores, the number of options is simply overwhelming. But at Trader Joe's, there are just a few carefully chosen offerings on the shelves — giving our fatigued brains a break from complex decisions, and freeing up decision-making power to let us choose to try some new food item.