The Sneaky Way Trader Joe's Influences Us To Completely Ignore Our Shopping List
We've all had it happen: We go into Trader Joe's with a very specific list of straightforward ingredients to make our carefully planned meal prep for the week, and come out with a cornbread-scented candle, a box of apple cider donuts, and a packet of knife-cut squiggly noodles. Meanwhile, half our list remains unchecked off. For some people, this is stressful, while for others, the fact that every trip into the unique grocery chain is sure to come with a few surprises is exactly what makes each shopping day something to look forward to. Whichever camp you're in, what's the science behind how TJ's influences us to completely ignore our efficiently planned shopping list?
There's more than one answer for this phenomenon, but one interesting psychological factor we can point to is related to decision fatigue. We as humans have a tendency to assume that we'd be happier if given more choices, and that's true — but only to a certain extent. For example, if you're given the choice between pesto sauce and Alfredo sauce, you may be happier than if Alfredo was your only option. But if you had to choose between 20 types of pesto, 15 varieties of Alfredo, a few dozen marinaras, and a smorgasbord of other sauces, the excitement of choice would be overshadowed by the exhausting task of weighing the pros and cons of each until you'd made your selection. At many grocery stores, the number of options is simply overwhelming. But at Trader Joe's, there are just a few carefully chosen offerings on the shelves — giving our fatigued brains a break from complex decisions, and freeing up decision-making power to let us choose to try some new food item.
More grocery store psychology
Having spare energy for perusing new items thanks to a carefully curated selection is almost certainly one of the reasons why shoppers at Trader Joe's often (happily) leave the store with more than intended. But of course, that's probably not the only aspect of the brand's strategic set-up and selection that results in its unique items flying off shelves. One of the other things that makes it difficult to stick to a list at Trader Joe's is the simple fact that you might not be able to find all of the basic ingredients for your week's recipes there at all, even if you were determined to try.
The chain often focuses on items that are partially pre-prepared, reinvented in a new way, or merged with another item to create cultural fusion meals and snacks. This approach cuts down on cooking time, and has resulted in such masterpieces as the chain's Philly cheesesteak bao buns (unfortunately a discontinued item), and various pre-marinated or pre-cooked meats, like chicken shawarma and more. Naturally, these atypical items interrupt a usual shopping haul — where you intended to buy yeast and flour, you instead pick up a bag of pumpkin bagels, and so on.
And speaking of pumpkin, we'd be remiss not to comment on the genius marketing move that is Trader Joe's fan-favorite seasonal items. It's nearly impossible to visit in October without getting distracted by a box of maple leaf cookies or a towering display of pumpkin bread mixes — especially when paired with the knowledge that these items will only be available for a few weeks longer. So now you know: Your inability to stick to a list at TJ's isn't your fault after all.