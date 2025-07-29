The Impressive Accolade Trader Joe's Holds Over Its Competition

Trader Joe's makes its mark with its persistently cheap prices, charmingly quirky aesthetic, and fantastic customer service. Even its stubborn refusal to jump on bandwagons like offering self-checkout aisles or grocery delivery hasn't deterred us from our weekly stop. But perhaps the most noteworthy way it has set itself apart? By snagging the acclaimed accolade of the USA's No. 1 favorite grocery store.

While certain retailers indisputably reign supreme in other regions of the country — like Publix in the Southeast and the Wegmans in the Northeast — across the board, Trader Joe's is the top dog of all major retailers according to an 2025 study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

Many of America's best-known retailers ranked high on the scale of 100 possible points, but Trader Joe's clocked in at a very impressive 84. Technically, Trader Joe's shares this illustrious first place ranking with Publix. But considering Publixes are only regionally located in Southern states, and foodies living in most areas of the country can shop at Trader Joe's, it's safe to say TJ's is on top nationally.

The ACSI also keeps tabs on how popularity of each retailer ebbs and flows from year to year. Trader Joe's held steady with a 0% change from 2024 to 2025, unlike other stores that jumped around quite a bit on the list.