How To Cook A Frozen Steak In An Air Fryer For Tender, Juicy Results

A home-cooked steak dinner is always delicious, but it's not the easiest to assemble, especially if you're working with frozen meat. From thawing the meat to seasoning it, and then grilling or pan-frying the steak hands-on, perfecting a juicy result can be a lot of work. If you're looking for an easy way to cook up a steak straight from the freezer though, an air fryer is the tool you need. While this hack may not necessarily provide you with a restaurant-style steak, it will give you moist and tender meat in a time crunch.

There isn't much you can't throw in the air fryer, and steak is a perfect example. If you don't already own this gadget, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is great for beginners. To make your air fried steak, take it out of the freezer and just cover it in some oil and salt to help it brown up, then pop it in the basket to cook. This works best with a thicker cut of steak, such as New York or top sirloin, as a thinner piece will be susceptible to overcooking and turning rubbery. The steak will take about eight to nine minutes on each side at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but you can adjust the time depending on your preference of doneness. While it may not give you a perfectly seared steak with a deep, caramelized crust, you'll still be left with a juicy piece of meat that took little to no effort.