Giada De Laurentiis Adds Lemon To A Sandwich You Never Knew Needed It

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has a gift of making everything she attempts look breezy and almost as if it took no effort at all. You can practically feel the Amalfi coast breeze and la dolce vita pulsing through the screen when you watch her prepare food on shows like "Giada Entertains." If there were smell-o-vision, you might have even be able to catch a whiff of lemons in the air. That bright citrus aroma livens up many dishes in De Laurentiis' kitchen, but you might not have considered one home for it to land on: your grilled cheese sandwich.

When De Laurentiis was planning her Taste of Capri menu for a "Giada Entertains" episode, she really wanted to highlight her passion for this citrus, which is somewhat of an unofficial symbol of the area. "In Capri they try to use lemons in everything, and what I love about a grilled cheese is that cheesy, melty texture, but it tastes so much better and even lighter when you give it a little punch of citrus," she told Food Network. And no, she doesn't just squeeze some lemon juice on top of the sandwich. While grilling lemons is a known flavor game-changer, De Laurentiis flips the script by adding lemon slices — un-grilled and marinated in a bit of sugar — along with the cheese inside this ubiquitous grilled sandwich.