The Olive Garden Sister Restaurant Tex-Mex Lovers Can't Skip

The term "Tex-Mex" has carried different meanings over the last 150 years — ranging from the abbreviation for the Texas Mexican railroad to people of Mexican descent who moved to Texas. Eventually, however, Tex-Mex began being used to describe the regional cuisine of the area, which often featured an entree with a side of rice and beans. Despite seeming to be a relatively new phenomenon, Tex-Mex cuisine has been a thing for a while.

Enter the 21st century, and the cuisine has spread into restaurant chain territory, with one of the most famous being Chuy's. This chain opened in Austin, Texas, in 1982 and spread to 15 locations in Texas by the early 2000s – which is when Chuy's decided to spread out across the U.S. Today, Chuy's operates more than 100 locations across 15 states, and in 2024 the restaurant chain was acquired by Darden Restaurants for around $600 million.

If Darden Restaurants sounds familiar, it's for good reason. This is the same restaurant group that owns and operates popular chains like Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris Steak House, and Eddie V's. It's a major player, especially in the casual dining landscape.