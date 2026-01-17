The Austin Tex-Mex Chain That Makes Its Food From Scratch Every Day

In a time when everything is done with urgency, intentional and mindful labor is almost a lost art. When it comes to food, we take every opportunity we can get to indulge in meals made from scratch. Not only is it good for the soul to consume something thoughtfully crafted, it's also good for our overall health to eat a more nutrient-dense plate, which ready-to-cook meals substantially lack.

If you ever find yourself in Austin, you're going to want to make a pit stop at Chuy's, a Tex-Mex chain that makes its food from scratch every day to ensure maximum freshness. This includes minute details such as sauces, tortillas, and even drinks. What makes it even better is that prices are quite reasonable: A plate of enchiladas sets you back roughly $12 to $15 depending on the variation, whereas hefty servings of its house specialties don't go over $16.

Chuy's proves itself a pleasant and delicious outlier in a sea of instant meals, which is even more impressive considering it's a chain restaurant — albeit on a smaller scale than most. With its signature quirky interior and a rare anti-fast food culture manifesto, dining at this Tex-Mex spot can feel like an adventure in itself. If you only have 24 hours to eat in Austin, you know where to go.