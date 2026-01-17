The Austin Tex-Mex Chain That Makes Its Food From Scratch Every Day
In a time when everything is done with urgency, intentional and mindful labor is almost a lost art. When it comes to food, we take every opportunity we can get to indulge in meals made from scratch. Not only is it good for the soul to consume something thoughtfully crafted, it's also good for our overall health to eat a more nutrient-dense plate, which ready-to-cook meals substantially lack.
If you ever find yourself in Austin, you're going to want to make a pit stop at Chuy's, a Tex-Mex chain that makes its food from scratch every day to ensure maximum freshness. This includes minute details such as sauces, tortillas, and even drinks. What makes it even better is that prices are quite reasonable: A plate of enchiladas sets you back roughly $12 to $15 depending on the variation, whereas hefty servings of its house specialties don't go over $16.
Chuy's proves itself a pleasant and delicious outlier in a sea of instant meals, which is even more impressive considering it's a chain restaurant — albeit on a smaller scale than most. With its signature quirky interior and a rare anti-fast food culture manifesto, dining at this Tex-Mex spot can feel like an adventure in itself. If you only have 24 hours to eat in Austin, you know where to go.
Appetizing menu favorites at Chuy's
Chuy's made-from-scratch setup, priced affordably, isn't the only main attraction in this humble chain. Taste-wise, you're ensured a pretty good meal, too. The Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas seem like one of the most popular options among satisfied patrons. At $15.15, you're treated to a ginormous plate filled with corn tortillas, Mexican rice (or green chile rice — your choice), and refried beans. As the cherry on top, it's slathered with the chain's Boom Boom sauce, a popular cheesy concoction with a fiery kick. It might not be the ideal dish for spice-averse folks, but you can totally increase your spice tolerance. Alternatively, you can make your own enchilada concoction to find the best fit for your palate. The fajitas seem like another popular offering and come in three variations: steak, chicken, and, if you're feeling fancy, steak and chicken. Due to the generous portions, some customers split fajitas in two, but no one's going to judge you if you devour them all yourself.
Aside from the food, exciting drinks also make an appearance on the Chuy's menu, including martinis, cocktails, mojitos, and, of course, margaritas. Even though the frozen margarita machine changed Tex-Mex restaurants forever, Chuy's stays true to serving a fresh alternative. For sweet, buzzy sips, you can even get a gallon of margaritas for around $58. Overall, if you're looking for your next dining stop that meets the culinary trifecta — fresh food, good bites, and affordable eats — Chuy's is right there on the map.