Boxed Cake Mix Gets A Fruity Twist With Nesquik Strawberry Milk Mix

Remember the old container of Nesquik your mom kept in the pantry? If you're old enough, you might even remember when it had a metal lid you had to pry off with a butter knife. Nesquik is definitely still a thing, and it's not just for flavoring milk anymore. A strawberry Nesquik-flavored cake is a super easy way to put a new twist on standard boxed cake mix — without a lot of extra work.

It can be as simple as adding some dry Nesquik powder to your cake mix and following the rest of the package directions (or make a few simple swaps to take the boxed cake mix to the next level). You can also use pre-blended Nesquik milk or powder to create a soak that saves your cake from drying out and adds a more intense flavor. However, resist the temptation to mix the soak with the raw cake batter, as the extra ingredients could interfere with the baking process. Instead, you'll want to brush it on top of the fully baked cake. And if you're adding powdered Nesquik to a simple syrup soak, remember to cut down on the sugar since there's already a decent amount in the powder.