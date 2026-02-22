Boxed Cake Mix Gets A Fruity Twist With Nesquik Strawberry Milk Mix
Remember the old container of Nesquik your mom kept in the pantry? If you're old enough, you might even remember when it had a metal lid you had to pry off with a butter knife. Nesquik is definitely still a thing, and it's not just for flavoring milk anymore. A strawberry Nesquik-flavored cake is a super easy way to put a new twist on standard boxed cake mix — without a lot of extra work.
It can be as simple as adding some dry Nesquik powder to your cake mix and following the rest of the package directions (or make a few simple swaps to take the boxed cake mix to the next level). You can also use pre-blended Nesquik milk or powder to create a soak that saves your cake from drying out and adds a more intense flavor. However, resist the temptation to mix the soak with the raw cake batter, as the extra ingredients could interfere with the baking process. Instead, you'll want to brush it on top of the fully baked cake. And if you're adding powdered Nesquik to a simple syrup soak, remember to cut down on the sugar since there's already a decent amount in the powder.
Other ways to use Nesquik to boost boxed cake mix
Strawberry Nesquik is a great way to make a flavorful cake out of a standard boxed mix, but there are plenty of other ways you can use it to take your cake to the next level. Consider creating a marble cake with strawberry Nesquik, for example. Separate your cake mix into two parts, mix one with a heavy-handed sprinkle of Nesquik, then swirl the mixes together with a skewer.
Seasonal cakes also offer a great opportunity to bring some Nesquik into your dessert. Try adding strawberry Nesquik to coconut Easter bunny cakes for a gorgeous pastel twist, or use it as the base for a patriotic Memorial or Independence Day cake. The pink pigment can give you bakery-worthy aesthetics without the hassle of messy dyes.
Nesquik-flavored cakes are great for layering as well. You can make a strawberry and cream soak cake with strawberry and vanilla Nesquik, or try a coffee-and-chocolate Nesquik soak to really bring out the rich flavors in a chocolate cake. Additionally, you can place fruit between the layers for a refreshing change in taste and texture, or top the frosting with chocolate shavings for a little touch of fanciness on an oh-so-simple dessert.