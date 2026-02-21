The 2 Ingredients Lucille Ball Sauteed With Chicken To Create Her Favorite Meal

Chicken is the perfect base for any easy meal. It comes in all kinds of varieties, from ground chicken to chicken wings, and its neutral flavor means you can pair it with just about anything. For an easy, low-effort dinner, just turn to one of Lucille Ball's favorites: sauteed chicken with mushrooms and artichokes.

Mushrooms and artichokes might not sound like a common pairing, but they actually offer nice contrast to the mild chicken. Mushrooms have an earthy, almost nutty flavor, while artichokes have a slightly bitter flavor. In Ball's favorite dish, the chicken gets perfectly pan fried in oil, then removed from the pan, and the mushrooms and artichokes are added. This lets the vegetables cook in the chicken fat, adding even more flavor. Plus, they're sauteed alongside fragrant veggies and flavorful onions and parsley, then paired with white wine for a final dish that's well-rounded, but still easy. If you wanted to make a similar dish at home, you could serve it with a hearty side, such as mashed potatoes, for a filling meal.