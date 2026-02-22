This Popular Yogurt Has Been Ruined By 'Corporate Greed' According To Costco Shoppers

Products change over time, and not always for the better. But recipe changes are just one potential issue that can turn off consumers. "Shrinkflation" — the phenomenon of charging the same price for smaller versions of the original product — is another (and it's a serious shopping red flag!). Unfortunately, Oikos yogurt was accused of the latter in a scathing review of the company's 5.3-ounce Triple Zero product listed on the Costco website.

Unlike some other reviewers (who were put off by the Stevia used to sweeten the product), this reviewer actually approved of the product's taste. However, they were disappointed to discover that the containers were only filled about halfway to the top. The disappointment was not limited to one Oikos product, but to several products from Oikos' parent company, Danone. What's more, the reviewer claimed, because Danone is such a large corporation, other corporations might be inspired by Danone's shrinkflation tendencies to do a little shrinkflation of their own, making the yogurt market worse for consumers all around.

This reviewer isn't the only one to call out Oikos over shrinkflation. In a January 2025 TikTok video, user @icunis posted a video showcasing an Oikos' Triple Zero container and asking, "When did yogurt start leaving room for toppings?" in response to the container's fine print reading, "With room for toppings." While this post received over 26,000 likes, several commenters responded: "It's always said this." So while that got a conversation started, it wasn't necessarily proof of "corporate greed."